Ireland Womens' Hockey one win away from World Cup

THE Irish women's hockey team are just one win away from a World Cup spot following the conclusion of the pool stages of the Hockey World League in South Africa.

The Irish squad, which includes Limerick's Roisin Upton, face Argentina today, Tuesday at 1.30pm Irish time.

Ireland qualified for the last eight despite losing their final pool game to England, 3-2.

Argentina, ranked number three in the World will prove another huge test for Ireland, however Ireland's manager Graham Shaw says that they will “not fear anyone” having performed so well against World number two, England last weekend.

Ireland have so far lost only one game in this tournament, having drawn with Japan and Germany, before defeating Poland 2-0.

Ireland can also take confidence from a narrow loss to England, having trailed 2-0 at the break.

Argentina will be Ireland's biggest test so far, having won all of their pool games, topping Group B.

Wins over Chile (2-0), South Africa (3-1), USA (4-0) and India (3-0) make them favourites, not only for the Ireland game, but also the tournament itself.

Ireland are looking to reach the next round which would guarantee them a spot at the World Cup to be held in London in 2018.