Ireland Women's Hockey into last eight despite defeat

Ireland women's Hockey team pushed world number two side England – featuring nine Olympic gold medalists – all the way in Johannesburg in their final Hockey World League Semi-Final pool match.

England had taken a 2-0 lead into the half time break, but Ireland rallied and Graham Shaw's side battled back to make it 2-2 with goals from Nicci Daly and Katie Mullan, before an Alex Danson sealed Ireland's fate.

Limerick's Roisin Upton came off the bench in what was Ireland's final pool game in the World Cup qualifiers in Johannesburg.

Ireland now face Argentina or USA in the quarters.

Ireland: A McFerran, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, G Pinder, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, D Duke, Z Wilson Subs: Y O’Byrne, N Evans, E Beatty, S Loughran, R Upton, L Colvin, G O’Flanagan

England: M Hinch, L Unsworth, S Haycroft, A Toman, S Townsend, A Danson, E Defroand, G Ansley, S Bray, H Webb, N White Subs: Z Shipperley, H Martin, S McCallin, L Owsley, J Hunter, G Balsdon, A Tennant