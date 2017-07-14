Limerick FC : Chris Mulhall departs the Blues

Limerick FC have today confirmed the departure of striker Chris Mulhall as he seeks first-team football.

Mulhall, (29) played a key role in Limerick’s SSE Airtricity League First Division title success in 2016, finishing as our joint-top league scorer alongside John O’Flynn on 12 goals.

Speaking about his departure, Mulhall said: “I’d just like to thank the club for the opportunity to play with Limerick FC; I’d like to think I’ve contributed to the healthy position the club is in today. I’m very sad to be leaving this great club and leave a lot of good friends behind. Unfortunately, that’s the way football works and I look to find a new football challenge.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to Pat O’Sullivan who is a good football man who wants the best for not only Limerick FC but Limerick City. Also a special thanks to the fans who took to me. I loved playing for them and thank them for the confidence they gave me. I wish Limerick all the success in the future"

Limerick FC added - "Limerick FC wish Chris the best of luck for the future and thank him for his professionalism, hard work and commitment during his time at the club."