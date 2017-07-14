Limerick FC : Chris Mulhall departs the Blues
Striker leaves to get some first team football
Chris Mulhall - The striker leaves Limerick FC today
Limerick FC have today confirmed the departure of striker Chris Mulhall as he seeks first-team football.
Mulhall, (29) played a key role in Limerick’s SSE Airtricity League First Division title success in 2016, finishing as our joint-top league scorer alongside John O’Flynn on 12 goals.
Speaking about his departure, Mulhall said: “I’d just like to thank the club for the opportunity to play with Limerick FC; I’d like to think I’ve contributed to the healthy position the club is in today. I’m very sad to be leaving this great club and leave a lot of good friends behind. Unfortunately, that’s the way football works and I look to find a new football challenge.
“I’d like to give a special thanks to Pat O’Sullivan who is a good football man who wants the best for not only Limerick FC but Limerick City. Also a special thanks to the fans who took to me. I loved playing for them and thank them for the confidence they gave me. I wish Limerick all the success in the future"
Limerick FC added - "Limerick FC wish Chris the best of luck for the future and thank him for his professionalism, hard work and commitment during his time at the club."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on