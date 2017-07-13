Limerick confirm fixtures for upcoming club hurling and football championships

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixtures for the next round of the varying county hurling and football championships.

With both the flagship county senior hurling and football teams making early exits from their respective championship, all club championships now look set to follow the master fixture list for the remainder of the year.

The county U-21 hurling team are the only remaining inter-county side and their Munster final takes place on Wednesday July 26 before the resumption of club action.

Indeed because of that U-21 final, the next round of the Limerick club hurling championship is largely taking place on the Sunday July 29 to allow time for recovery post the provincial decider.

The next round of football action is the week after the hurling games – the August Bank Holiday weekend.

LIMERICK SHC ROUND FOUR

Doon v South Liberties in Caherconlish on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Askeaton on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm

Ballybrown v Bruff in Kilmallock on Sunday July 30 at 2.45pm

Patrickswell v Monaleen in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday July 30 at 5.15pm

Ahane v Kilmallock in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday July 30 at 7.30pm

Cappamore v Knockainey in Claughaun on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC ROUND FIVE

Pallasgreen v Effin in Bruff on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm

Blackrock v Bruree in Kilmallock on Sunday July 30 at 1.00pm

Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Bruff on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm

Feohanagh v Mungret in Ballyagran on Sunday July 30 at 2.30pm

LIMERICK IHC ROUND FOUR

Knockaderry v Croom in Ballingarry on Friday July 28 at 7.00pm

Glenroe v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilmallock on Friday July 28 at 7.00pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Claughaun-Old Christians in Clarina on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilmallock on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v St Kierans in Croagh on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm

Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca in Mick Neville Park on Sunday July 30 at 1.00pm

LIMERICK SFC ROUND FOUR

Monaleen v Adare in Clarina on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm

Newcastle West v Oola in Kilmallock on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm

Rathkeale v Na Piarsaigh in Adare on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm

Ballylanders v St Patricks in Bruff on Sunday August 6 at 7.00pm

Ballysteen v St Kierans in The Bog Garden on Monday August 7 at 7.00pm



LIMERICK IFC ROUND FOUR

Mungret v Galbally in Hospital on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm

Glin v Claughaun in Askeaton on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm

Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm

Bruff v St Senans in Mick Neville Park on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm

Castlemahon v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West on Sunday August 6 at 5.15pm

Athea v Mountcollins in Newcastle West on Sunday August 6 at 7.00pm