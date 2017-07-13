Limerick confirm fixtures for upcoming club hurling and football championships
LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixtures for the next round of the varying county hurling and football championships.
With both the flagship county senior hurling and football teams making early exits from their respective championship, all club championships now look set to follow the master fixture list for the remainder of the year.
The county U-21 hurling team are the only remaining inter-county side and their Munster final takes place on Wednesday July 26 before the resumption of club action.
Indeed because of that U-21 final, the next round of the Limerick club hurling championship is largely taking place on the Sunday July 29 to allow time for recovery post the provincial decider.
The next round of football action is the week after the hurling games – the August Bank Holiday weekend.
LIMERICK SHC ROUND FOUR
Doon v South Liberties in Caherconlish on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm
Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Askeaton on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm
Ballybrown v Bruff in Kilmallock on Sunday July 30 at 2.45pm
Patrickswell v Monaleen in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday July 30 at 5.15pm
Ahane v Kilmallock in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday July 30 at 7.30pm
Cappamore v Knockainey in Claughaun on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm
LIMERICK PREMIER IHC ROUND FIVE
Pallasgreen v Effin in Bruff on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm
Blackrock v Bruree in Kilmallock on Sunday July 30 at 1.00pm
Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Bruff on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm
Feohanagh v Mungret in Ballyagran on Sunday July 30 at 2.30pm
LIMERICK IHC ROUND FOUR
Knockaderry v Croom in Ballingarry on Friday July 28 at 7.00pm
Glenroe v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilmallock on Friday July 28 at 7.00pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Claughaun-Old Christians in Clarina on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilmallock on Saturday July 29 at 7.00pm
Na Piarsaigh v St Kierans in Croagh on Sunday July 30 at 7.00pm
Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca in Mick Neville Park on Sunday July 30 at 1.00pm
LIMERICK SFC ROUND FOUR
Monaleen v Adare in Clarina on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm
Newcastle West v Oola in Kilmallock on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm
Rathkeale v Na Piarsaigh in Adare on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm
Ballylanders v St Patricks in Bruff on Sunday August 6 at 7.00pm
Ballysteen v St Kierans in The Bog Garden on Monday August 7 at 7.00pm
LIMERICK IFC ROUND FOUR
Mungret v Galbally in Hospital on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm
Glin v Claughaun in Askeaton on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm
Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish on Friday August 4 at 7.00pm
Bruff v St Senans in Mick Neville Park on Saturday August 5 at 7.00pm
Castlemahon v Gerald Griffins in Newcastle West on Sunday August 6 at 5.15pm
Athea v Mountcollins in Newcastle West on Sunday August 6 at 7.00pm
