Limerick clubs set out on journey to win Rathkeale Big Ball Sevens

RATHKEALE GAA club hosts the second annual Limerick Big Ball Club Sevens this Saturday in Mick Neville Park.

Initiated in memory of Shane Hourigan, Ballylanders were the winners of the inaugural event last Summer.

“The competition was a fantastic occasion where both supporters, players and GAA Gaels alike, enjoyed a wonderful day of football,” said Rathkeale GAA club PRO Dave Gilbourne.

“For 2017, we are hoping for an equally brilliant day if not enhancing on it, when once again the best of Limerick clubs get paired against each other,” he said.

Clubs are entitled to a panel of 10-players for the 7-a-side tournament with games 10-minutes per half. Teams will compete in a league basis making their way through to the knockouts, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The opening group games are at 10am with a schedule of games throughout the day until the knockout stages begin at 2pm and end with the final at 5pm.

Last year Ballylanders beat Rathkeale in the final.

Ten of the 12 Limerick SFC clubs are taking part, which should provide an ideal workout ahead of the resumption of the county championship with round four action scheduled for August 3-6. Kildimo-Pallaskenry are the only junior club among the 18 entrants, divided across four groups.

GROUP A: Rathkeale, Pallasgreen, Adare, Oola, Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

GROUP B: Ballylanders, Dromcollogher-Broadford, St Kierans, Ballysteen, Claughaun.

GROUP C: Cappamore, Fr Caseys, Galbally, Bruff.

GROUP D: Monaleen, Newcastle West, Mungret St Pauls, Gerald Griffins.