Limerick FC storm back to see off Charlton Athletic

RESILIENT Limerick FC produced a storming second half comeback to edge past Charlton Athletic 3-2 in their friendly fixture at the Markets Field on Tuesday night.

English League 1 side Charlon led 2-0 at half-time, thanks to goals from Joe Aribo on 18 minutes and Northern Ireland’s Josh Magennis 10 minutes later.

However, Limerick FC fought back impressively in the second half with goals from Stephen Kenny on 47 minutes, a delicious Shane Tracy free-kick eight minutes later and the winner from a composed Chiedozie Ogbene finish 10 minutes from full-time.

Both sides made wholesale changes in the second half in what proved to be a useful work-out for the teams.

Limerick FC’s scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Shamrock Rovers on Saturday has been postponed as a result of the Hoops Europa League fixture on Thursday night.

This was the second of three pre-season fixtures in Ireland for Karl Robinson’s Charlton side on successive nights.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall, Shane Costelloe, Joe Crowe, David O’Connor, Shane Tracy, Ian Turner, Paul O’Conor, Shane Duggan (Capt), Henry Cameron, John O’Flynn, Chris Mulhall. Substitutes: Brendan Clarke, Dean Clarke, Tony Whitehead, Killian Brouder, Stephen Kenny, Bastien Hery, Lee J Lynch, Garbhan Coughlan, Chiedozie Ogbene, Trialist, Rodrigo Tosi, Sean McSweeney.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC: Dillon Phillips, Aaron Barnes, Jason Pearce, Erzi Konsa, Andrew Crofts, Cameron Stewart, Jao Aribo, Josh Magennis, Tony Watt, Karlan Ahearne-Grant, Regan Charles-Cook. Substitutes: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Billy Clarke, Anfernee Dijksteel, Patrick Bauer, Naby Sarr, Cristian Ceballos, Johnnie Jackson, Mark Marshall, Jorge Teixeira.

REFEREE: Graham Kelly