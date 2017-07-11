Limerick FC host Charlton Athletic at Markets Field

LIMERICK FC will face English League 1 side Charlton Athletic in an attractive friendly fixture at the Markets Field this Tuesday night, 7.45pm.

Charlton have been in Dublin on a pre-season training camp, playing three friendly fixtures in all this week.

Tuesday night’s game will be Limerick FC’s only outing this week as the scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers on Saturday has been postponed due to the Hoops Europa League fixture on Thursday.

Limerick FC remain sixth in the Premier Division following Friday night’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to struggling Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Looking forward to the friendly fixture with Charlton, Blues boss Neil McDonald said: “The Charlton game is good for the supporters to come along and see a team that has been in the Premiership in the past, with some really good players.

”It gives us another chance to have a look at our players who haven’t been starting.”

Charlton, managed by Karl Robinson, have former England international Lee Bowyer, whose list of clubs as a player included Leeds Utd, West Ham Utd and Newcastle Utd as well as Charlton, as their assistant manager.

Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald said Charlton's decision to play the friendly was a vote of confidence in the quality of the playing surface at the Markets Field and Limerick's style of play.

“I have worked with Karl before and obviously Lee Bowyer has come in as assistant manager. I'm sure any Leeds supporters who want to come across and say hello to Lee will look forward to that.

“Karl was obviously in charge of MK Dons who played Limerick last season. He has obviously been impressed, first of all with the playing surface and second of all with the way Limerick try and play their football.

McDonald said he would have preferred if the Shamrock Rovers game was going ahead this weekend.

”We come back after a victory and work hard on the training ground and we come back after a defeat and we work hard on the training ground, try and put things right for the next game. That is all we can do

Asked if he felt Limerick could still harbour genuine European ambitions, McDonald said: “Yes, I have to say ‘yes’ of course.

“Hopefully that is a little bit of a blip. I cannot criticise the players for trying to do the right things. We have conceded three goals and they have only had three chances. We have been clinically finished off.

”We can certainly play better.”