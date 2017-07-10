One change to Limerick U-21 hurling team for Clare semi final

LIMERICK’S team for Wednesday’s Munster U-21 hurling championship semi final shows one change from the side that romped to a 11-point win over Tipperary in the previous round.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the Shannonside derby between Limerick and Clare this Wednesday (7.30) with a July 26 provincial decider the prize on offer.

Limerick have handed a starting role to Na Piarsaigh’s Thomas Grimes at wing back, replacing Josh Adams in a switch that was made in the course of the quarter final win last month.

It’s a Limerick team backboned by seven players who played senior inter-county championship hurling this Summer – captain Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey, Barry Nash, Aaron Gillane and Sean Finn.

Clare also announced their team this Monday night and include three players that played in Sunday’s Munster SHC final loss to Cork – David Fitzgerald, Aron Shanagher and Jason McCarthy.

Wednesday’s semi final will be televised live on TG4.

If Limerick are victorious over Clare, the Munster U-21 final, against Cork or Waterford, would also take place in the Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK: Eoghan McNamara (Doon), Sean Finn (Bruff), Daragh Fanning (Pallasgreen), Dan Joy (Kilmallock); Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh); Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties). Subs: Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown), Josh Adams (Ballybrown), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Mike Mackey (Adare), Conor McSweeney (South Liberties), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock).

CLARE: Killian Nugent (O’Callaghan’s Mills); Ciaran Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Dara Walsh (Éire Óg), Conor O'Halloran (Éire Óg); Con Smyth (Feakle), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna); Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Michael O'Malley (Kilmaley); Ben O'Gorman (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Brian Cahill (Kilmaley); Colin Corbett (Tulla), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), Billy Connors (Cratloe). Subs: Dan Vaughan (Tulla), Michael Moloney (Éire Óg), Michael O'Shea (Smith O’Brien’s), Padraic O'Loughlin (Clonlara), Cathal Noonan (Killanena), Jack Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), Darren Chaplin (Broadford), Ronan Monahan (Tubber), Evan McMahon (Feakle).