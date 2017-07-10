Munster Rugby unveil new alternate kit

Munster Rugby today unveiled the new Munster alternate jersey, which is now available to purchase. The design inspiration for the new alternate jersey has apparently been taken from the battle armour worn by ancient kings of Munster

According to adidas, the dark grey alternate jersey incorporates a subtle antler-themed tapestry within the design, with the Munster Rugby crest in a timeless silver trim.

In launching this season’s alternate jersey over 800 Munster supporters across a range of creative backgrounds applied to get involved with the unveiling. Digital savvy supporters from around the province were then selected to create their own exclusive content for the new alternate Munster Rugby jersey.

The 10 fans gathered in Thomond Park to receive expert guidance from Life Style Sports and adidas’ award winning creative digital teams. Each fan worked with the specialists to create a unique and totally personal way of revealing the new kit, and the selected group have shared their experience across the different social platforms using #NextIsEverything

Men’s replica jerseys are priced €80, Kids €65 – €75 and Test, as worn by the players, priced €100.