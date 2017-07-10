Limerick FC's Lee J Lynch: 'We messed up and we know it'

LIMERICK FC midfielder Lee J Lynch cut a frustrated figure after the Blues disappointing defeat to relegation threatened Galway United at Deacy Park on Friday night.

Neil McDonald's side passed up on an excellent opportunity to boost their hopes of securing European club football for next season with a disappointing defeat.

Afterwards Lynch said: "We messed up tonight and we know it."

"I thought we were on top on the first half. We were comfortable and creating one or two chances. We created that chance for Roddy (Rodrigo Tosi) and being honest, nine times out of 10 he would have put it in. I think that kind of gave them a bit of hope.

“I think if we scored that, that was it, we would have imposed our game even more, pushed on, but we missed the chance and that gave them a good little lift.

"It was a great goal, but maybe if we closed it down a bit more, but it was a great strike, that has given them the lift.

"Conceding the second goal so quickly has done wonders for them. They are 2-0 up before half-time. The gaffer certainly wasn't happy with us at half-time. He got his point across.

“We went out in the second half and tried to press again. I thought we were ok coming out in the second half, but it just didn't happen.

"Garbhan (Coughlan) scored late on, but it was too late at that stage.

"If we had won tonight it would have put some back up in that top four contention. It has totally gone the opposite way now with that loss. We are not happy, the gaffer is certainly not happy.

"We need to reflect on that and work on that on Monday and make sure our next game is definitely a win because we don't want to be down around that bottom half.”

Limerick FC face English League 1 side Charlton Athletic in a friendly fixture on this Tuesday night at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.