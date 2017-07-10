FIVE Limerick secondary schools are to compete in the 2017/’18 Harty Cup.

The draws for the new Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship confirmed a 16 team competition for the year ahead with four groups of four.

Both Limerick and Cork will have five representatives with three for Tipperary, two for Waterford and one from Clare.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter finals.

Fresh from winning the All Ireland Senior B title last April, Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School make the step-up to the top level.

And, they have been handed a big local derby in the group stages against Kilmallock’s Colaiste Iosaef.

Completing the group are last year’s beaten finalists St Colmans College Fermoy and Waterford’s Blackwater of Lismore.

Four time winners Ardscoil Ris were dethroned last year by Midleton CBS at the quarter final stage and face a quick rematch after being drawn in the same group. Ardscoil Ris also met Charleville CBS last season, while the fourth team in the group is De La Salle of Waterford.

Ardscoil Ris will be managed by teachers Derek Larkin and Liam Cronin. They will be able to call upon five Limerick minors that played in the Munster MHC semi final loss to Clare - Paul O’Brien, Jerome Boylan, David Woulfe, Ronan Connolly and Rory Duff. Also involved will be the Clare centre back and centre forward from that extra time loss - Diarmuid Ryan and Rian Considine.

Castletroy College have been drawn to play Harty Cup and All Ireland champions Our Ladys Templemore. St Flannans College and Cork’s CBC will also face the Limerick city side.

Teachers Liam Reale and Leonard Coughlan will guide Castletroy for the year ahead.. They will have a young side this season with key players in Monaleen duo Sean O’Kane and Paul Power, Brian Garry (South Liberties), Niall O’Brien (Broadford), Padraig Harnett (Ahane) and Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks).

Doon’s Scoil Na Trionoide will face Tipperary duo Thurles and Nenagh as well as Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG of Cork.

The east Limerick side will be managed by teachers Diarmuid McCarthy and Diarmuid Carr. Doon will look to 2017 Limerick minor hurling panelist Jack Ryan, along with fellow Doon club-man Bob Purcell, Jack Sheehan (Cappamore), Brendan Murphy and Willie Barry (Cappawhite) and David Fox (Annacarty).

GROUP A: Midleton CBS, Ardscoil Ris, De La Salle Waterford, Charleville CBS.

GROUP B: Our Ladys Templemore, St Flannans Ennis, CBC Cork, Castletroy College.

GROUP C: St Colmans Fermoy, Colaiste Iosaef Kilmallock, Blackwater Lismore, John the Baptist Community School Hospital

GROUP D: Nenagh CBS, Scoil na Troinoide Naofa Doon, Thurles CBS, Gaelcolaiste Mhuire Cork.