Limerick's Ciara Neville 'surreal' Diamond League experience

LIMERICK athlete Ciara Neville was in scintillating form at the prestigious Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday night.

Emerald AC athlete Neville was a member of the Ireland women’s 4x100m relay team which ran a new national junior record of 44.31.

The Irish team, which also included Sharlene Mawdsley, of Newport, as well as Molly Scott and Gina Akpe-Moses, claimed a sixth-placed finish in the high class race.

The contest was won by Switzerland in a new national record time of 42.53.

This performance puts the exciting young Irish relay team third in terms of time at World U-20 level this year.

Afterwards Neville tweeted: “Grateful for the opportunity to race in our first Diamond League tonight!! Surreal Experience and hungry for so much more”

Neville and Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley are also members of the Irish 4x100m relay team which competes at the European U-20 Championship in Grosseto, Italy from July 20 to 23.