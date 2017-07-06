Limerick athletes selected for European 20s championships

Neville and Mitchell to feature in Grosseto, Italy

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

donn.osullivan@limerickleader.ie

Emerald AC's Ciara Neville

EMERALD AC's Ciara Neville and Jamie Mitchell have been named in a 40 strong Irish squad for the upcoming European U20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy (July 20th-23rd)  Neville will compete in the 4x100m relay, while Mitchell is included in the Mens 4x400m relay.

Ciara Neville leads a strong 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in last year's World U20 Athletics Championships.

There will be a number of athletes looking to putting in strong performances including Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) in the 200m and 4x100m and Gina Akpe Moses (Blackrock Louth). Both competed in the last edition in Eskiltstuna, Sweden in 2015.

The Selection for the European U20 Championship Selection to take place in Grosseto, Italy from the 20th - 23rd July 2017 is as follows: Men                      

1              100m & 4 x 100m              David Murphy   (Gowran)

2              200m & 4 x 100m              Cillin Greene (Galway City Harriers)

3              200m & 4 x 100m              Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock)

4              400m &  4 x 400m              Chris O'Donnell (North Sligo)

5              800m     Conall Hayes (Le Cheile)

6              800m & 4 x 400m              John Fitzsimons (Kildare)

7              1500m   Charlie O'Donovan (Leevale)

8              1500m   Darragh McElhinney (Bantry)

9              5,000m James Edgar (City of Lisburn)

10           Pole Vault           Sean Roth (DSD)

11           Triple Jump         Jordan Hoang    (Tullamore Harriers)

12           4 x100m               Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght)

13           4 x 100m              Paul McDermott (Donore Harriers)

14           4 x 400m & 4 x 100m       Jack Manning     (KCH)

15           4 x 400m              Jamie Pender    (St. Abban's)

16           4 x 400m              Jamie Mitchell   (Emerald)

17           4 x 400m              Shane Irwin (Finn Valley) Women                                

18           100m & 4 x 100m              Ciara Neville (Emerald)

19           100m & 4 x 100m              Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock Louth)

20           100m & 4 x 100m              Janine Boyle (Finn Valley)

21           200m & 4 x 100m              Aoife Lynch (Donore Harriers)

22           200m, 4 x 100m, & 4 x 400m         Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport)

23           400m & 4 x 400m              Mollie O'Reilly (DSD)

24           800m     Alex O'Neill (St. Cronan's)

25           800m     Carla Sweeney (Rathfarnham WSAF)

26           800m     Rose Finnegan (Bohermeen)

27           1500m   Emma O'Brien   (Sli Cualann/Inbhear Dee)

28           1500m   Jodie McCann    (DSD)

29           1500m   Nadia Power (Templeogue)

30           3000m & 5000m                Amy-Rose Farrell (Blackrock)

31           100mH & 4 x 100m           Molly Scott (St. L. O'Toole)

32           400mH & 4 x 400m           Arlene Crossan (Finn Valley)

33           Heptathlon & 100mH      Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown)

34           Heptathlon & Long Jump Kate O'Connor (St Gerard's Dundalk)

35           Shot Putt & Hammer Michaela Walsh (Swinford)

36           Discus   Niamh Fogarty (Mullingar Harriers)

37           10k Walk              Niamh O'Connor (Celbridge)

38           4 x 400m              Ciara Deely (KCH)

39           4 x 400m              Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir)

40           4 x 400m              Niamh Gowing (DSD)