Limerick athletes selected for European 20s championships

EMERALD AC's Ciara Neville and Jamie Mitchell have been named in a 40 strong Irish squad for the upcoming European U20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy (July 20th-23rd) Neville will compete in the 4x100m relay, while Mitchell is included in the Mens 4x400m relay.

Ciara Neville leads a strong 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in last year's World U20 Athletics Championships.

There will be a number of athletes looking to putting in strong performances including Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) in the 200m and 4x100m and Gina Akpe Moses (Blackrock Louth). Both competed in the last edition in Eskiltstuna, Sweden in 2015.

The Selection for the European U20 Championship Selection to take place in Grosseto, Italy from the 20th - 23rd July 2017 is as follows: Men

1 100m & 4 x 100m David Murphy (Gowran)

2 200m & 4 x 100m Cillin Greene (Galway City Harriers)

3 200m & 4 x 100m Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock)

4 400m & 4 x 400m Chris O'Donnell (North Sligo)

5 800m Conall Hayes (Le Cheile)

6 800m & 4 x 400m John Fitzsimons (Kildare)

7 1500m Charlie O'Donovan (Leevale)

8 1500m Darragh McElhinney (Bantry)

9 5,000m James Edgar (City of Lisburn)

10 Pole Vault Sean Roth (DSD)

11 Triple Jump Jordan Hoang (Tullamore Harriers)

12 4 x100m Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght)

13 4 x 100m Paul McDermott (Donore Harriers)

14 4 x 400m & 4 x 100m Jack Manning (KCH)

15 4 x 400m Jamie Pender (St. Abban's)

16 4 x 400m Jamie Mitchell (Emerald)

17 4 x 400m Shane Irwin (Finn Valley) Women

18 100m & 4 x 100m Ciara Neville (Emerald)

19 100m & 4 x 100m Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock Louth)

20 100m & 4 x 100m Janine Boyle (Finn Valley)

21 200m & 4 x 100m Aoife Lynch (Donore Harriers)

22 200m, 4 x 100m, & 4 x 400m Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport)

23 400m & 4 x 400m Mollie O'Reilly (DSD)

24 800m Alex O'Neill (St. Cronan's)

25 800m Carla Sweeney (Rathfarnham WSAF)

26 800m Rose Finnegan (Bohermeen)

27 1500m Emma O'Brien (Sli Cualann/Inbhear Dee)

28 1500m Jodie McCann (DSD)

29 1500m Nadia Power (Templeogue)

30 3000m & 5000m Amy-Rose Farrell (Blackrock)

31 100mH & 4 x 100m Molly Scott (St. L. O'Toole)

32 400mH & 4 x 400m Arlene Crossan (Finn Valley)

33 Heptathlon & 100mH Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown)

34 Heptathlon & Long Jump Kate O'Connor (St Gerard's Dundalk)

35 Shot Putt & Hammer Michaela Walsh (Swinford)

36 Discus Niamh Fogarty (Mullingar Harriers)

37 10k Walk Niamh O'Connor (Celbridge)

38 4 x 400m Ciara Deely (KCH)

39 4 x 400m Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir)

40 4 x 400m Niamh Gowing (DSD)