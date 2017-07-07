Limerick Underage Football Academy teams in action

LIMERICK’S underage football development squads play their annual inter-county competitions this Saturday.

Now in their third year, the Football Academy continues under the guidance of Muiris Gavin and Paul Kinnerk in LIT every Saturday.

The John O’Donovan Memorial U-16 competition, in its 25th year, is based in Mick Neville Park.

In the quarter final Limerick play Waterford at 11am. Tipperary will play Clare in their quarter final. Win or lose, Limerick will be back in action after lunch.

The U-16 management is Andy Lane (St Senans), Pa Ranahan (Ballysteen), Seoirse Laffan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmuid Carroll (St Kierans) and Seanie Buckley (Dromcollgher-Broadford).

The U-15 footballers travel to Cork to compete in the Humphrey Kelleher Cup. Limerick will start off with a quarter final against Cork Red in Dromtarriffe at 11am. They will then play in a Cup or Shield semi final, against Kerry North or Tipperary.

U-15 manager John Keane is joined in his management by Eoin Hogan (Na Piarsaigh), Mick O'Connor (Naomh Olaf), Peter McKenna (UL), DJ Collins (UL), Denis O'Keeffe (Ahane) and Mike Meade (Ballylanders).

The U-14 squad will travel to West Waterford for the Jim Power Tournament.

Limerick have been drawn in a group with Tipperary, West Cork and North Cork – all Limerick group games are in Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, starting at 11am.

The U-14 squad is overseen by Stephen Lavin (Adare), Dave Lavin (Adare), Donal Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Conor Fitzgerald (Adare), Alan Finnegan (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Lavin (Adare), Sean Kiely (Bruff) and John O’Grady (Oola).

Across the three panels are 109 rising stars, representing 34 different clubs of Limerick.

U-14: Adam Fitzgerald, Cathal Harnett, Diarmuid Buckley, Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley (all Fr Caseys), Billy Molineux, Colin Rochford, Frank Corcoran, James Killian (all Mungret St Pauls), Cathal McEnery, Conor Woulfe, Patrick Ambrose, Sean Ryan (all St Kierans), David O'Shaughnessy, Jackson Griffin, Joey Rushe, Padraig McMahon (all Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jack O’Connor, Michael Blashkov, Oisin Enright (all Newcastle West), Conor McGrath, Zach McCarthy (both Galtee Gaels), Brian McNamara, Michael O’Mahony (both Adare), Gary O'Halloran, Pearse Shields (both St Patricks), Jack Molloy, Mike Molloy (both Knockaderry), Rhys O'Malley, Sean Whelan (both Cappamore), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Cillian O'Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), David Curtin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), David Griffin (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Edward Brennan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Finn Clancy (Bruff), Jack Oliver (Murroe-Boher), Philip Byrnes (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sam Riordan (Crecora-Manister).

U-15: Conor Carew, Eoghan O’Driscoll, Paul Brennan, Rian McBrearty (all Monaleen), Gearoid Scannell, Jack Quinlivan, Morgan Scannell (all Fr Caseys), Daniel Fitzgerald, Tomas Sheahan, Eddie Murphy (all Askeaton-Balllysteen), Cian O'Brien, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Shay McCarthy (all St Patricks), Mark Donnellan, Tom Marsden (both Ahane), Mark Faust, Shane O’Donoghue (both Ballylanders), Peter O'Dwyer, Shane Hanrahan (both Galbally), Aaron Heffernan, Daniel Geraghty (both St Kierans), Ciaran Galvin, Micheal Cuddihy (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh O'Keeffe, Patrick Dolphin (both Kilpeacon), Dylan O'Sullivan, John Egan (both Kilteely-Dromkeen), Caillum Hedderman (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Calum Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Conor Twomey (Croom), Eoin Smith (Cappamore), Fintan O'Sullivan (Ballybrown), Jack Corkery (Ballyhoura Gaels), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Michael Southgate (Adare), Rory O'Connor (St Senans), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West).

U-16: Kevin Guinea, John Hayes, Darren Kearns, Dylan Moloney, Michael Shanahan (all St Kierans), Eoin Murphy, Micah O’Connell, Ryan O’Connell, Luke Scannell (all Fr Caseys), Luke Gammell, Paul O’Shaughnessy, Kevin Walsh (all Askeaton-Ballysteen), James Molyneaux, Jack Pierce, Colm Ryan (all Dromcollogher-Broadford), Killian Dineen, Stephen O’Halloran (both Na Piarsaigh), Brian Foley, Bryan Nix (both Newcastle West), Patrick Gallagher, Sean Malone (both Rathkeale), Mark Harty, Michael O’Hanrahan (both Monaleen), Brian Howard, Killian Meade (both Ballylanders), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Michael Cremin (Deel Rangers), Adam Long (Granagh-Ballingarry), Tim Lyons (Croom), Ross O'Brien May (Bruff), JJ Mulcair (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jack O'Connor (Athea).