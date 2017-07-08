Game Over, Ball Burst - What now?

IF EVER anyone was in doubt about which sport rules in the roost in Limerick, the last week once more confirmed that no team has a place in people's hearts like the Limerick Senior hurlers.

Everywhere this week I was greeted with “What are ye going to write about now” It seems people have now switched off for the summer. The Limerick hurlers are out, so, what now?

That is probably more a question for John Kiely and his backroom team than us here in the Limerick Leader. The show must and does go on.

The summer is still in full swing and even if the GAA landscape is as barren as it has been since 2000, (See page 6) the beauty of this great county is that there is always sport to cover.

Here at the Limerick Leader we will endeavour to fill that void left by the Limerick Senior hurlers exit. Even though, at this early stage, it might seem like you are not going to be able to look at another match again, the wounds will heal and we will be right here for you.

With the Limerick U/21's now carrying the GAA torch, the season could yet end in glory for all of us GAA fans. We live, as always, in hope.

This week's Limerick Leader sports team have once more delivered a jam packed edition to help satisfy your sporting needs.

The Limerick Camogie side, under John Tuohy, are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, while Limerick FC will travel to Galway this weekend looking for two big away wins in a row.

We have coverage of Cul Camps, where the stars of Limerick hurling future are learning the fundamentals in a fun environment, while Limerick's underage football academies are chasing silverware this weekend too.

Remember also that you can send in your pictures using the #LLSport on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. See page 19 for this week's best entry from Kileedy's under 6's.

On a final note, a native son of Limerick, Conor Murray is on the cusp of rugby immortality. (So Sky Sports say) All at the Limerick Leader Sport team wish Conor the best on Saturday.