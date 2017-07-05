Munster's Mike Sherry starts return to on-field training

MUNSTER have received a pre-season boost with confirmation that hooker Mike Sherry has now commenced a gradual reintroduction to on-field training.

Limerick man Sherry has been sidelined since May 2016 due to a back injury.

Sherry is among a number of players Munster say continue to make good strides in their respective rehab programmes with the squad now into Week 2 of pre-season training at Munster’s High Performance Centre in UL.

It’s hoped that Jean Kleyn (neck) will make a return to on-field action in the coming weeks, with Robin Copeland (shoulder) on track for a return to action by the beginning of the season.

Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Dave O’Callaghan (knee) and Darren O’Shea (shoulder) are reported to be continuing to progress well with their post-op recovery programmes with the province.

As a number of senior and U20 international representatives are still to return to the senior and academy squads, a number of club players continue to bolster the training numbers this week with Cork Con’s John Poland becoming the latest club talent to link up with the squad this week.

Meanwhile, with injury curtailing his involvement during a one-year development contract last season, second row academy graduate Sean McCarthy continues to train with the squad during preseason.

Munster travel to face Donncha O’Callaghan’s Worcester Warriors in preseason action on Thursday August 24 at 7.30pm.