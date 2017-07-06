Limerick GAA - Weekend Fixtures July 9
Limerick's GAA Fixtures for this weekend
Thursday July 6
County Senior Football League :
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 6), Rathkeale V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes
Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 3), Mungret St Paul's V Bruff 19:30,
Ref: Trevor Mann
South Junior Hurling Championship : Venue: Knocklong, (Round 2),
Garryspillane V Bruff 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Effin, (Round 2), Kilmallock V Blackrock 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Junior A Football Championship,
Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Bruree V Hospital Herbertstown 19:30, Ref: TBC
City junior A football 2017:
Venue: Mungret, Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes
Venue: Rathbane, (2), Crecora Manister V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
EAST JNR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:,
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Pallasgreen V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30,
Ref: Adrian O Donnabháin
Venue: Doon, (Round 3), Doon V Fedamore 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee
Fri 07 Jul
County Premier Minor Hurling:
Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 4), Kilmallock V Garryspillane 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Doon, (Round 4), Doon V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 4), Ahane V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Adare V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Minor Hurling 13 aside :
Venue: Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, (Round 4), Caherline V South Liberties 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Templeglantine, (Round 4), Templeglantine V St Kieran's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Knockainey V Hospital Herbertstown 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Senior Football League :
Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 6), St Kieran's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
Junior Hurling Championship:
Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Camogue Rovers V Bruree 19:30, Ref: Ned O Donnell
South Minor Hurling Championship:
Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Bruff V Tory Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, Dromin Athlacca V Killacolla Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
West Junior A Hurling Championship,
Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Killeedy V Croagh Kilfinny 19:30, Ref: TBC
West Minor B Hurling Championship,
Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 2), Granagh/Ballingarry V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 2), Clan an nGael V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: TBC
City Minor Hurling Championship 2017,
Venue: Monaleen, (4), Monaleen V Southside Gaels 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann
,Venue: Clarina, (4), Ballybrown V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 19:30, Ref: Pat Coffey
EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Cappamore V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy
Venue: Boher, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: Adrian O Donnabháin
Sat 08 Jul
County Football League,
Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 5), Castlemahon V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue
Venue: Ballylanders, (Round 7), Ballylanders V Fr Caseys 19:00, Ref: John Scully
City Junior A hurling Championship :,
Venue: Rhebogue, (3), Old Christians V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Crecora, (3), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
Venue: Rathbane, (3), Monaleen V Crecora Manister 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
West Junior A Hurling Championship,
Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 2), Rathkeale V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship,
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Granagh/Ballingarry V Askeaton 19:00,
,Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Knockaderry V Templeglantine 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Int'diate Football Championship,
Venue: Glin, (Final), St Senan's V Gerald Griffins 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Hurling League Division 4,
Venue: Fr John Ryan Park, (Round 5), Staker Wallace V Monagea 19:30, Ref: Johnny Murphy
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Murroe Boher V Doon 18:00, Ref: Pat Coffey
Sun 09 Jul
County Football League Division 4:
Venue: Pairc Abha Bhan, (Round 7), Gerald Griffins V Ahane 18:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
South Junior B football Championship,
Venue: Meanus, (Round 1 ), Camogue Rovers V Banogue 12:30, Ref: TBC
West Junior A Hurling Championship,
Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 4), Askeaton V Tournafulla 19:15, Ref: TBC
West Junior A Hurling Championship,
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 4), Adare V Templeglantine 19:15, Ref: TBC
City Junior B Hurling Championship
GPR2, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: TBC
City Junior B Hurling Championship:
Venue: Monaleen, (1), Monaleen V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: Liam Berkery
City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017
Venue: BALLYBROWN GAA, (1), Ballybrown V Mungret St Paul's 12:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe
West Junior B Hurling Championship,
Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 2), Feohanagh V Killeedy 13:00, Ref: TBC,
Venue: Feenagh Kilmeedy, (Round 2), Tournafulla V Newcastle West 13:00, Ref: TBC
County Hurling League Division 4,
Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 5), Knockaderry V Kilmallock 12:00, Ref: Jason Mullins
EAST JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP :
Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 3), Kilteely Dromkeen V Ahane 12:00, Ref: Philip Dee
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Caherline V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Cappamore V South Liberties 18:00, Ref: Mark Murphy
ST SENIOR FOOTBALL :
Venue: Kilteely, (Semi-Finals), O
EAola V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Michael Meade
Tue 11 Jul
County Senior Football League Division,
Venue: St Patricks, (Round 7), St Patrick's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: TBC
St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 7), St Kieran's V Fr Caseys 19:30, Ref: TBC
Monaleen, (Round 7), Monaleen V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: TBC
Newcastlewest, (Round 7), Newcastle West V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Mountcollins, (Round 7), Mountcollins V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: TBC
St Senan's V Adare 19:30, Ref: TBC
Castlemahon V Oola 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Athea, (Round 7), Athea V Galbally 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 7), Claughaun V Bruff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Cappamore V Galtee Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 7), Glin V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Pallasgreen, (Round 7), Pallasgreen V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 7), Newcastle West V Croom 19:30, Ref: TBC
Venue: Cappagh, (Round 7), Cappagh V Abbey Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Junior B Football League :
Venue: Clarina, (Final ), Ballybrown V Knockaderry 19:30, Ref: TBC
