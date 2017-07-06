Limerick GAA - Weekend Fixtures July 9

All the fixtures you need this weekend

All this week's Limerick GAA fixtures

Limerick's GAA Fixtures for this weekend

Thursday July 6

County Senior Football League :  

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 6), Rathkeale V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes 

Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 3), Mungret St Paul's V Bruff 19:30, 

Ref: Trevor Mann

 

South Junior Hurling Championship :  Venue: Knocklong, (Round 2), 

Garryspillane V Bruff 19:00, Ref: TBC

 Venue: Effin, (Round 2), Kilmallock V Blackrock 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

South Junior A Football Championship,

Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Bruree V Hospital Herbertstown 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

City junior A football 2017: 

Venue: Mungret, Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

Venue: Rathbane, (2), Crecora Manister V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan

 

EAST JNR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:,

Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Pallasgreen V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, 

Ref: Adrian O Donnabháin 

Venue: Doon, (Round 3), Doon V Fedamore 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee 

Fri 07 Jul

 

County Premier Minor Hurling: 

Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 4), Kilmallock V Garryspillane 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Doon, (Round 4), Doon V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 4), Ahane V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Adare V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

County Minor Hurling 13 aside :

 Venue: Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, (Round 4), Caherline V South Liberties 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Venue: Templeglantine, (Round 4), Templeglantine V St Kieran's 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Knockainey V Hospital Herbertstown 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Senior Football League : 

 Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 6), St Kieran's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Michael O Flaherty

 

Junior Hurling Championship: 

Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Camogue Rovers V Bruree 19:30, Ref: Ned O Donnell

 

South Minor Hurling Championship:

Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Bruff V Tory Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, Dromin Athlacca V Killacolla Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

West Junior A Hurling Championship,

Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Killeedy V Croagh Kilfinny 19:30, Ref: TBC 

West Minor B Hurling Championship,

Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 2), Granagh/Ballingarry V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 2), Clan an nGael V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

City Minor Hurling Championship 2017,

Venue: Monaleen, (4), Monaleen V Southside Gaels 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann 

,Venue: Clarina, (4), Ballybrown V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 19:30, Ref: Pat Coffey

 

EAST MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:

Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Cappamore V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy 

Venue: Boher, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: Adrian O Donnabháin 

Sat 08 Jul

 

County Football League, 

Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 5), Castlemahon V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Venue: Ballylanders, (Round 7), Ballylanders V Fr Caseys 19:00, Ref: John Scully

 

City Junior A hurling Championship :,

Venue: Rhebogue, (3), Old Christians V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Crecora, (3), Patrickswell V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan 

 Venue: Rathbane, (3), Monaleen V Crecora Manister 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan

 

West Junior A Hurling Championship,

Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 2), Rathkeale V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:00, Ref: TBC 

West Junior B Hurling Championship,

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Granagh/Ballingarry V Askeaton 19:00, 

,Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Knockaderry V Templeglantine 19:00, Ref: TBC

West Int'diate Football Championship,

Venue: Glin, (Final), St Senan's V Gerald Griffins 19:00, Ref: TBC

 

County Hurling League Division 4, 

Venue: Fr John Ryan Park, (Round 5), Staker Wallace V Monagea 19:30, Ref: Johnny Murphy

 

EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP:

Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Murroe Boher V Doon 18:00, Ref: Pat Coffey 

Sun 09 Jul

 

County Football League Division 4:  

Venue: Pairc Abha Bhan, (Round 7), Gerald Griffins V Ahane 18:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett

 

South Junior B football Championship,

Venue: Meanus, (Round 1 ), Camogue Rovers V Banogue 12:30, Ref: TBC

West Junior A Hurling Championship,

Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 4), Askeaton V Tournafulla 19:15, Ref: TBC

 

West Junior A Hurling Championship,

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 4), Adare V Templeglantine 19:15, Ref: TBC

 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 

 GPR2, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: TBC

City Junior B Hurling Championship:

 Venue: Monaleen, (1), Monaleen V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: Liam Berkery 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017

Venue: BALLYBROWN GAA, (1), Ballybrown V Mungret St Paul's 12:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe

 

West Junior B Hurling Championship,

Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 2), Feohanagh V Killeedy 13:00, Ref: TBC,

 Venue: Feenagh Kilmeedy, (Round 2), Tournafulla V Newcastle West 13:00, Ref: TBC 

 

County Hurling League Division 4, 

Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 5), Knockaderry V Kilmallock 12:00, Ref: Jason Mullins 

EAST JUNIOR  HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP :

Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 3), Kilteely Dromkeen V Ahane 12:00, Ref: Philip Dee 

Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Caherline V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee 

 Venue: Cappamore, (Round 3), Cappamore V South Liberties 18:00, Ref: Mark Murphy

ST SENIOR FOOTBALL : 

Venue: Kilteely, (Semi-Finals), O

EAola V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Michael Meade 

Tue 11 Jul

 

County Senior Football League Division,

Venue: St Patricks, (Round 7), St Patrick's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 7), St Kieran's V Fr Caseys 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Monaleen, (Round 7), Monaleen V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Newcastlewest, (Round 7), Newcastle West V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Mountcollins, (Round 7), Mountcollins V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: TBC 

St Senan's V Adare 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Castlemahon V Oola 19:30, Ref: TBC 

County Football League Division 2, Venue: Athea, (Round 7), Athea V Galbally 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 7), Claughaun V Bruff 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Cappamore V Galtee Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 7), Glin V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Pallasgreen, (Round 7), Pallasgreen V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 7), Newcastle West V Croom 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 Venue: Cappagh, (Round 7), Cappagh V Abbey Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: TBC

 

County Junior B Football League : 

Venue: Clarina, (Final ), Ballybrown V Knockaderry 19:30, Ref: TBC