Felix Jones favourite to become Munster head coach

MUNSTER’S backs and attack coach Felix Jones is the early favourite to replace the province’s departing Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus is leaving Munster at the end of December to take up the role of Springbok Director of Rugby.

And former Munster full-back Jones is the 5/2 favourite to be awarded the top job at Munster with bookmakers Boylesports.

Former Munster fly-half Ronan O’Gara, currently an assistant coach at French Top 14 side, Racing 92, is second in the betting list at 10/3.

Fellow former Munster player Paul O’Connell, who took on an advisory role at the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy last season, is next in the betting at 6/1.

Sticking with former Munster players, Jerry Flannery, also part of the current management team, is also in the running at 11/1, while Lions and Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell is priced at 16/1.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented: “Felix Jones may have recently signed on for two more years as backs and attack coach at Munster, but he is topping the market to replace Rassie Erasmus at 5/2 and punters are keen on the Dub.”

She added “Ronan O’Gara is following closely behind Jones however at 10/3 making it a two horse race for the vacant Munster Head Coach role.”

Next Permanent Munster Head Coach

Felix Jones 5/2

Ronan O'Gara 10/3

Paul O'Connell 6/1

Jerry Flannery 11/1

Andy Farrell 16/1

Wayne Smith 20/1

Conor O'Shea 20/1

Stuart Lancaster 20/1

Simon Easterby 20/1

Tana Umaga 20/1

John Plumtree 25/1

Aaron Mauger 33/1

Jake White 33/1

Eddie O'Sullivan 33/1

Neil Doak 50/1

Declan Kidney 66/1

Graham Henry 66/1