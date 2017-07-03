Conor Murray expects 'massive' All-Black challenge in final Test

LIONS scrum-half Conor Murray says the All-Blacks will pose a ‘massive challenge’ in Saturday’s series-deciding third Test at Eden Park, Auckland, 8.35am.

Munster star Murray crossed for a second-half try as Warren Gatland’s side came storming back against the 14-men All-Blacks to claim an historic 24-21 victory in Wellington and level the Test series at 1-1 heading back to Auckland. It was New Zealand’s fist home loss in 2009.

The All-Blacks will protect a 23-year unbeaten record at Auckland's Eden Park this weekend.

Conor Murray said: “They are going to be hurting, aren’t they?

“They will have a response, they will be hurting and they are at home in Eden Park. It’s going to be a massive challenge.

“Everyone is looking forward to beginning work and getting as well prepared for next week in trying to take an opportunity.

“It’s a great place to be in. It will make the last week of the tour a little easier. It could have been a long week next week.

“Not many people get to be in this position. We are going to do our best to take it.

“To beat the All Blacks (last Saturday), having been in a difficult position for most of the game, just showed how much we cared and how much we were willing to work for each other. We are going to need it again next week and be a lot more clinical.”