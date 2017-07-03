Munster's Greg O'Shea helps Ireland claim Clermont 7's win

MUNSTER winger Greg O’Shea played a key role as Ireland won the Clermont 7’s on Sunday, their second tournament win of this season's Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series.

The Ireland Men's Sevens squad beat three of the leading European teams - hosts France, Spain and Russia - to win the Clermont leg of the series and take a step closer to the overall title.

Anthony Eddy's determined side won all six of their games over the weekend in France, topping their pool on Saturday in relatively comfortable fashion and then showing their ability to win three hard-fought knockout games by tight margins on Sunday.

Shannon RFC Shannon winger Greg O’Shea was winning his second Ireland 7s cap, having made his debut in Lodz.

Twenty two-year-old former Crescent College Comprehensive star O’Shea was among the tryscorers for Ireland in their impressive pool victory over Italy on Saturday.

Harry McNulty's converted try saw them overhaul les Bleus 7-5 in a tightly-contested Cup quarter-final on Sunday, before a scintillating solo try from top scorer Jordan Conroy inspired Ireland to a 17-5 semi-final victory over Spain.

That set up a rematch in the final with Russia who had defeated Eddy's men at the semi-final stage in Lodz three weeks earlier. This time it was Ireland who came out on top 17-14, Conroy weighing in with his 10th and 11th series tries either side of a Nick Timoney score.

The Clermont 7s title edges Ireland two points clear of Russia at the top of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series standings - 56 to 54. Spain are third on 52 points, meaning it is still all to play for in the series' final leg in Exeter on July 15-16.