Limerick FC up to sixth after comfortable win over Drogs' 

SPIRITED Limerick FC jumped up to sixth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, thanks to a deserved 2-0 victory over struggling Drogheda Utd at United Park on Friday night.

Goals in either half, from Robbie Williams on 12 minutes and substitute Garbhan Coughlan four minutes from time, saw Neil McDonald’s side jump above Bohemians and into the top half of the table.

The win helps Limerick move 10 points clear of the dreaded drop zone with three sides facing relegation from the Premier Division at the end of the season.

McDonald’s charges have also ignited their hopes of securing European football for next season as the Blues moved within six points of third-placed Bray as a result of this timely win on the road.

This was Limerick’s first clean sheet in 12 league fixtures, with their previous shut-out also coming against Drogheda in mid-April.

Limerick had the ball in the net after 9 minutes, when Luke Gallagher knocked the ball over the goal-line, but the effort was chalked off as winger Chiedozie Ogbene was ruled to be off side after getting on the end of Dean Clarke's cross.

The Blues did go in front three minutes later when Robbie Williams nodded in at the back post after Lee J Lynch's free-kick was knocked on by a Drogheda player.

Limerick wrapped up the points when substitute Garbhan Coughlan beat Drogs keeper Stephen Guinness to the ball to head home the clinching second goal in the 86th minute.

Next up for Limerick is another away fixture, this time against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night next, 7.45pm.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Stephen McGuinness, Conor Deasy (Shane Elworthy 41), Sean Brennan (Capt), Luke Gallagher, Adam Wixted, Ciaran McGuigan, Ryan Masterson (Stephen Meaney 73), Conor Kane, Mark Doyle, Richard Purdy (Sean Thornton 48), Ryan McEvoy.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Chiedozie Ogbene (Garbhan Coughlan 77), Dean Clarke (Stephen Kenny 68), Lee J Lynch, Rodrigo Tosi, David O’Connor, Bastien Hery, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Shane Duggan (Capt) (Paul O’Conor 89), Shaun Kelly.

REFEREE: Robert Harvey