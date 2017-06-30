Opinion - Game Over, Ball Burst #LLSport

HI. Donn O'Sullivan here. You might recognise the name of this column from around the place, but it has a new home. Just like myself.

It has been a few weeks since I took on the role as Sports Editor of this famous paper. Over the coming weeks, in this column, I hope to make our readers aware of some ways that they can keep up to date with all our sports news, views and pictures both in the newspapers we publish and online.

Going forward, the excellent sports team of Colm Kinsella and Jerome O'Connell will continue to deliver the impressive standard of sports coverage they are both renowned for. I hope, in some part, to add to the standards they have set over the years as being the first place people from all over Limerick City, County and indeed the World, look for their Limerick sports news.

One of the first ways we hope to make this World of ours a little smaller is to use the hashtag #LLSport in our online stories, twitter posts and instagram accounts.

We would love to share yours too. If you want to send us stories, pictures or even keep us up to date with your sporting week, just use the hashtag #LLSport.

We look forward to seeing them all.

Belief can be contagious. .

THE LIMERICK senior hurlers take on Kilkenny this Saturday evening in the qualifiers.

If some people are to be believed, they might as well not turn up.

First up it was the national media who decided that since they didn't get the Tipperary versus Kilkenny or Waterford tie they all wanted, this round of the qualifiers should be dismissed.

Second up are the people you have met all week (you know who they are) who seem to think that Limerick don't have a hope of winning a one off game.

Next up are the 'experts' who will, right up until the 7pm throw in, tell you that Limerick could give this Kilkenny team a 'rattle' but ultimately they will lose.

All three of the above might be proved right on Saturday night. That could very well be the case.

However, before a ball is pucked, the chances of Limerick winning are exactly the same as Kilkenny's. This is not an All Ireland semi final. There is no form here, only that both sides have lost their opening games.

When Wexford beat Kilkenny, it was more a case of how well Davy Fitzgerald has done, than how 'off' Kilkenny were.

Going into this weekend's game, the only people who seem to believe Limerick can win will be the ones on the team bus.

Yes, that is enough for them, but just for once, could we, as a hurling mad county, not just try and have some belief going into a 50/50 game. Imagine being that person on Monday who can say - “I told ye so”