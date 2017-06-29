Limerick Camogie side face must win in Thurles

THE LIMERICK senior camogie side will face Tipperary this Saturday in a must win championship tie.

The round three clash in the Liberty insurance sponsored championship sees Limerick take on Tipperary at 3pm in Thurles.

The game, originally scheduled to be played at the Ragg, is now a curtain raiser for the All Ireland hurling qualifier between Tipperary and Westmeath at 5pm.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Limerick manager John Tuohy says that they didn't expect to be in this position, but they have to make the best of where they are now.

“We didn't expect to lose to Offaly. We targeted that game as a win and we didn't get it. Our form has dropped a little since we won the Munster title. That can happen to sides after they win something they have been trying to win for years, but now, this week, the focus has to be on us and our performance against Tipperary”

Limerick's opening two games of the season have ended in defeat with losses to Offaly (3-14 to 2-18) and to Cork (1-27 to 0-11)

The heavy defeat to Cork is something Tuohy is hoping his side can learn from and fast.

“Cork had a point to prove last weekend. They had been waiting for us since the Munster final. They were under pressure to perform. They had pressure from their press, their county board and from themselves. They were looking to put down a marker”

The defeat to one of Limerick's biggest rivals made for a quiet dressing room, but Tuohy believes the experience will have been a good thing in the long run.

“To have played in that game, against one of the best sides is going to be good for us going forward. We know we need to make changes for this weekend and we will, but we also know that a full 'surgery' of changes is not going to help anyone's confidence in the camp”

With no injuries to report from the weekend's game, Limerick know that a chance of reaching the quarter finals hangs in the balance. With a week off for a bye upcoming, Limerick need those two valuable championship points in the locker before a clash with Wexford on July 22 at a Limerick venue.

“The game this weekend is about two things for me” Tuohy added.

“We need to make sure we take huge pride in the jersey. We need to get back to the form which served us so well in the Munster championship. This is a tough group and Tipperary are a good side. We will need to be at 100% if we are going to get that vital win. The shackles are off this weekend, all 15 girls need to perform.” Tuohy continued

With the game being moved to Thurles, the chance to play at one of Ireland's most iconic sporting venues is something that Tuohy believes will inspire his side.

“We were meant to play in Thurles before, but nothing came of it. So, this weekend, we get a chance to play on the best surface in the country. That is a huge boost for us. There is an excitement in the camp about the prospect and hopefully it will be a boost we need”