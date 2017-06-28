Clare opposition as Limerick minors bid for another Munster final 

CLARE’S former All Ireland hurling winning captain and manager Anthony Daly bids to lead Limerick past his native county and into a fifth successive Munster MHC final this Wednesday evening.

Limerick travel to Cusack Park in Ennis (7.30), in their bid to reach a July 9 Munster final in Thurles against Cork or Tipperary.

Limerick are backed by four survivors from the team that started the All Ireland MHC final in Croke Park last September, with another two who were used as subs.

John Mulqueen is Limerick manager with Anthony Daly as coach who will come up against his former playing colleague Cyril Lyons, who is Clare coach.

Limerick go to Ennis after a campaign that saw a 4-15 to 2-18 loss to Tipperary in Thurles and then a 0-19 to 1-7 win over Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds on May 11.

Clare have only played one game – beating Waterford on April 5, 1-24 to 0-9.

There are two changes from that May 11 win over Waterford – Kevin Bonar and Gearoid Barry coming into the team for Rory Duff and Ryan Tobin..

On duty in Ennis will be six members of this year’s Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup side – four with Limerick and Cratloe duo Diarmuid Ryan and Rian Considine with Clare.

LIMERICK: Daithi Heffernan (Mallow); Conor Flahive (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Bonar (Bruff); Dan Minehan (Ahane), Michael O’Grady (Knockainey); Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), David Woulfe (Kilmallock); Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock).

CLARE: Eamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona); Sean Crowley (Kilmaley), Ross Hayes (Crusheen), Bradley Higgins (Kilmaley); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), Cian Minogue (Bodyke), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona); Keith White (Inagh-Kilnamona), Lee Brack (Clarecastle); Eoin Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Rian Considine (Cratloe), Tiernan Agnew (Sixmilebridge); Paul Corry (Sixmilebridge), Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills), Breffni Horner (Crusheen).