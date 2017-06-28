Club Limerick GAA to host Race Day

CLUB Limerick this week announced that their annual ‘Afternoon at the Races’ will take place at Limerick Race Course on Saturday afternoon, July 22 at 2pm.

The annual event has been well supported by a number of Limerick GAA Clubs over the years. In 2016 the event saw the very famous CLUB Limerick Novelty Race which went viral after Cappamore's Brian Fanning fell just before the line.

For 2017 CLUB Limerick have decided to re-run this event and are callling all clubs to take part, with a prize fund of €1,300. The race will be ran over 400meters and will be the feature race on the card. Entries are limited to 30 runners so get registering!

The afternoon will also be a family fun day with opportunity for the kids to come along and meet their hurling & football heroes, get their autographs and practice some drills & skills

Diary this event now Saturday 22nd July, visit www.limerickgaa.ie, or Call Siobhan Scanlon 061-335516 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ieto reserve a place and confirm your attendance.