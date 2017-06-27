Munster announce 11 new recruits for Academy

MUNSTER has announced that a total of 11 new recruits will enter the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the 2017/18 season.

With five academy players already confirmed for senior promotion this summer, Stephen Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin, Bill Johnston, Conor Oliver and Brian Scott, the latest intake brings the number of players to 20 in the Academy.

Among the new recruits are five Irish representatives from last month’s World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia in Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Joey Conway (UL Bohemian), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon), Jack Stafford (Shannon) and Alan Tynan (Young Munster).

Joining the Ireland U20 representatives are Craig Casey (Arscoil Rís), Daniel Hurley (Garryowen), Alex McHenry (Cork Con) and Jack O’Sullivan (PBC), advancing from the province’s development pathway, while Jack Power and James McCarthy join from the Leinster Academy and Welsh underage system respectively.

2017/18 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy

Year 3: Liam O’Connor (Prop/Cork Con), JP Phelan (Prop/Garryowen).

Year 2: Gavin Coombes (Backrow/Young Munster), Shane Daly (Centre/Cork Con), John Foley (Backrow/Shannon), Calvin Nash (Centre/Wing/Young Munster), Vincent O’Brien (Hooker/Cork Con), Sean O’Connor (Lock/Garryowen), Fineen Wycherley (Lock/Young Munster).

Year 1: Craig Casey (Scrumhalf/Ardscoil Rís), Joey Conway (Prop/UL Bohs), Liam Coombes (Back three/Garryowen), Conor Fitzgerald (Outhalf/Shannon), Daniel Hurley (Back three/Garryowen), James McCarthy (Fullback), Alex McHenry (Centre/Cork Con), Jack O’Sullivan (Back ow/PBC), Jack Power (Fullback), Jack Stafford (Scrumhalf/Shannon), Alan Tynan (Outhalf/Young Munster).