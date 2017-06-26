Two changes to Limerick minor hurling team for Clare semi final

LIMERICK have made two changes to their team for Wednesday’s Munster minor hurling championship semi final with Clare.

The last four Shannonside derby takes place in Cusack Park in Ennis at 7.30 with the sides bidding to reach a July 9 final in Thurles against Cork or Tipperary.

Limerick are bidding to reach a fifth successive Munster minor hurling championship final.

The John Mulqueen managed and Anthony Daly coached Limerick have four survivors from the team that started the All Ireland MHC final in Croke Park last September, with another two who were introduced as subs. In total 11 players are involved this season, who were part of the 2016 set-up.

Limerick go to Ennis after a campaign that saw a 4-15 to 2-18 loss to Tipperary in Thurles and then a 0-19 to 1-7 win over Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds on May 11.

Clare have only played one game – beating Waterford on April 5, 1-24 to 0-9.

There are two changes from that May 11 win over Waterford – Kevin Bonar and Gearoid Barry coming into the team for Rory Duff and Ryan Tobin, who are both on the bench.

Limerick are under new management this season – John Mulqueen moving up to the role of manager after Pat Donnelly moved up to the U-21 grade.

Anthony Daly continues as coach and on Wednesday will come up against his former playing colleague Cyril Lyons, who is Clare coach. The Clare manager is Sean Doyle, who was manager of Garryspillane in the Premier IHC in recent years.

The Limerick management is completed by selectors Liam Reale and Damien Reale (both Hospital Herbertstown) and Liam Lyons (Monaleen) with strength and conditioning coach: Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls).

LIMERICK: Daithi Heffernan (Mallow); Conor Flahive (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Bonar (Bruff); Dan Minehan (Ahane), Michael O’Grady (Knockainey); Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), David Woulfe (Kilmallock); Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock). Subs: Bryan Curtin (Adare), Padraig Maher (Patrickswell), Damien Burke (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Josh Considine (Patrickswell), Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), David Moloney (Monaleen), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane).