Duggan: 'Limerick can win at Drogheda and Galway'

LIMERICK FC captain Shane Duggan described their failure to claim three valuable Premier Division points from Saturday night's home fixture with St Pat's as 'not acceptable'.

The Blues led 2-0 after an hour, but conceded two goals to allow struggling St Pat's claim a deserved share of the spoils.

The draw sees Limerick sit seven points clear of the relegation zone with games to come against relegation threatened Drogheda United and Galway United.

Limerick face a trip to United Park to take on struggling Drogheda Utd this Friday, 7.45pm.

Duggan said: “It was very disappointing, but I think Pat's stuck with it and in the second half they were on top of us and being honest, they probably got what they deserved.

“For our own sake, being two goals up at home and throwing it away like that is not acceptable.

“We knew before the game St Pat's were going to have an extra man in midfield and it would be difficult. In the first half we were trying to set traps for them so that we could catch them on the counter attack and it worked with Chiedozie's goal, but overall St Pat's had way too much possession. As the home team, you have to dominate games, but we didn't do it today.

“We will be looking at the next two games (away to Drogheda Utd and Galway Utd) and we have to try and get six points if we want to push on and get away from the teams around us. I think we can, we can go up there and win those games.

“Sometimes when our backs are against the wall like that we probably play better football and we end up getting good results.

“We didn't lose, but it's just very disappointing giving away the lead like we did.”