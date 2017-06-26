Limerick Desmond U-16s finish third in Gaynor Tournament at UL

LIMERICK Desmond U-16 side claimed a third-place finish at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament at University of Limerick on Sunday.

Desmond, who lost out to the Metropolitan Girls League 2-0 in the semi-final of the competition on Saturday, bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 success over Cork in Sunday’s third and fourth-place play-off.

The Limerick County Schoolboys League U-16 team lost their Plate semi-final 2-0 to the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the U14 Shield, 3rd/4th play-off, the Limerick Desmond side suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Donegal Women’s League.

In the U14 Cup, second Group Stage Series 2, the Limerick County Underage League played out a 0-0 draw with the Kilkenny and District League.

Metropolitan Girls League U-16 side claimed a 1-0 win over Galway and District League in the Gaynor Cup final on Sunday, thanks to a first-half penalty from Alannah McEvoy.

In the U14 final, Galway and District League triumphed 1-0 in an all-Connacht affair against Sligo Leitrim and District League.

The two finals wrapped up the four-day tournament which has seen over 45 teams compete and over 1,000 girls participate in the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament at the University of Limerick.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Squad: Phoenix Mulcaire Shire (Captain) (Ballingarry AFC); Caoimhe O'Connell (Askeaton AFC), Maura Shine (AK Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd); Sophie Liston (AK Utd); Aoife Hickey (AK Utd), Anna Shanagher (Ballingarry AFC); Amy Thompson (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK Utd), Ciara Shanahan Askeaton AFC, Orla O'Doherty (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Aisling Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Lauren Ranahan (Askeaton AFC), Grace Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Orlaith Kelliher (AK Utd), Courtney Duhig (AK Utd).

Management: Trevor Moroney Manager; PJ Hogan Coach; Caitrin De Bhal Coach.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd); Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kara Scannell (Abbeyfeale Utd), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton AFC), Siobhra Walsh (AK Utd), Cara Quinn (AK Utd), Eve O'Sullivan (AK Utd), Katelyn O'Donnell (AK Utd), Roisin Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West AFC), Leah Hayes Coen (Newcastle West AFC), Amy Geary (Broadford Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford AFC), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Sarah Hayes (Ballingarry AFC), Leah Twomey (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keeffe (Ballingarry)

Management Team: Michael Boyle, manager/head coach; Billy O’Sullivan, assistant coach, Betty Somers, assistant coach; Dyon Keane, assistant coach; Francis Walash, goalkeeping coach

LIMERICK COUNTY U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Caoimhe Hartnett (Holycross), Anna Walmsley (Charleville), Leah Keogh (Gearldines), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Gabriela O’Keeffe (Charleville), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Emma Barrett, Captain (Kilmallock), Ellen Costelloe (Limerick Belles), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Megan O’Mara (Limerick Belles), Emma Kett (Murroe), Aine Walsh (Regional), Laoise Ni hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Jodie Keane (Regional), Caoimhe Gorman (Holycross), Nicole O’Doherty (Kilmallock), Claire McCormack (Kilmallock), Aoife Mulkern (Aisling Annacotty), Nadine White (Charleville)

Management Team: Head Coach Brian McCann, Assistant Coaches Rose Benson & Joe McCormack, Goalkeeping Coach Pat Barrett.

LIMERICK COUNTY U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Anna Horan (Regional Utd), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional Utd), Amy Fitzgerald (Kilmallock Utd), Chantel Pearse (Regional Utd), Robyn Leahy (Regional Utd), Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty), Charlie Hanrahan (Capt, Aisling Annacotty), Emma Costelloe (Mungret/Regional), Áine Moriarty (Ballylanders), Lauren Houlihan (Holycross), Yasmin Reeves-Wasik (Regional Utd), Megan Hickey (Regional Utd), Isabell Farrelly (Regional Utd), Megan Wallace (Holycross) , Ciara Harty (Charleville), Emma Donohoe (Aisling Annacotty), Laura Lyons (Regional Utd), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Katie Riordan (Ballylnders), Cara Griffin (Murroe)

Management: Head Coach - Mark Collins; Assistants - Ronan Hanrahan, Michael McCarthy, Jennifer Colford, John Kelly

Results from final day of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament

U16 Cup Final

Metropolitan Girls League 1-0 Galway and District League (Alannah McEvoy)

U16 Cup – 3rd/4th Place Play-off

Cork WSSL 0-1 Limerick Desmond League

U14 Cup Final

Sligo Leitrim and District League 0-1 Galway and District League (Orlaith Conlon)

U14 Cup – 3rd/4th Place play-off

Metropolitan Girls League 1-0 Inishowen League

U14 Cup – 2nd Group Stage Series 2

Limerick County Underage League 0-0 Kilkenny and District League

U14 Cup – 2nd Group Stage Series 3

Kilkenny and District League 1-3 Tipperary SSDL

U16 Trophy Final

Mid-Western Girls League 0-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/girls League (3-5 pens)

U16 Trophy – 3rd/4th Play-off

Carlow and District League 6-0 Kerry and District League

U14 Plate Final

North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/girls League 1-1 Cork WSSL (2-4 pens)

U14 Plate - 3rd/4th Play-off

Longford and District League 0-2 Wexford and District League

U14 Plate – 2nd Group Stage Series 2

Waterford Womens League 0-4 Carlow and District League

U14 Plate - 2nd Group Stage Series 3

Carlow and District League 1-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

U16 Bowl Final

Clare Schoolboys/Girls League 1-1 Kilkenny and District League (4-3 pens)

U16 Bowl – 3rd/4th Place Playoff

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Sligo Leitrim Schoolboys Girls League

U16 Plate Final

Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 0-3 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and League

U16 Shield Final

Inishowen League 2-0 Longford and District League

U16 Shield – 2nd Group Stage Series 3

Tipperary SSDL 0-1 Donegal Schoolboys/girls League

U14 Shield Final

Kildare and District Underage League 3-0 Mid-Western Girls League

U14 Shield - 3rd/4th Play-off

Limerick Desmond 0-1 Donegal Women’s League

U14 Shield – 2nd Group Stage Series 2

Kerry Schoolboys Girls League 2-5 Midlands Schoolboys Girls League

U14 Shield – 2nd Group Stage Series 3

Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 4-1 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League