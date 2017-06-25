Limerick Camogie left with must wins following defeat to Cork

THE LIMERICK senior camogie have left themselves in a must win situation from their final two group games of the 2017 championship.

A heavy defeat to Cork last weekend in Pairc Ui Rinn, sees Limerick without a win from their opening two games of the championship.

With Tipperary next up on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Ragg, John Tuohy's side know that another loss would end their hopes of a quarter final spot.

It is Cork who are setting the early pace in Group 2 , making it two from two in surprisingly easy fashion as they dispensed with Limerick by 1-27 to 0-11.

The Rebel's margin of victory was a surprise as Limerick had gotten the better of them in the Munster Final earlier this season.

Ahane's Niamh Mulcahy scored seven points for the Shannonsiders but they were never in contention in what was a one sided game from early on.

Cork's Katrina Mackey, who passed a late fitness test, finished with 11 points while Orla Cotter scored a second-half goal to finish with 1-5. Amy O’Connor and Orla Cronin provided four points each.

Cork are in the driving seat now for a place in the knockout stages and will be targeting direct qualification to the semi-finals.

Limerick: Laura O'Neill, Fiona Hickey, Muireann Creamer, Sinead Mc Namara, Niamh Ryan, Sarah Carey, Judith Mulcahy, Karen O'Leary, Caoimhe Costelloe, Deborah Murphy, REbecca Delee, Niamh Mulcahy, Aisling Scanlon, Orla Curtin, Dearbhla Egan