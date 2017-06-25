Munster's CJ Stander starts for Lions against Hurricanes

MUNSTER number eight CJ Stander has been included in the Lions starting line-up for their final mid-week fixture against Super 15 side the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, on Tuesday, 8.35am Irish time.

Ulster hooker Rory Best will again captain the side which includes four Irish players in all, as Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw will start at inside centre, while Ulster’s Iain Henderson is named in the second row.

George Kruis the only Lions squad member asked to feature again having played in the first Test defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: "We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result last night but it is important to regroup. We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.

"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions.”

Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes have welcomed All Blacks squad members Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape back into their starting line-up, which also includes Nehe Milner-Skudder and the in-form Vince Aso.

LIONS: Jack Nowell (England), Tommy Seymour (Scotland), Jonathan Joseph (England), Rob Henshaw (Ireland), George North (Wales), Dan Biggar (Wales), Greig Laidlaw (Scotland), Joe Marler (England), Rory Best (Ireland, capt), Dan Cole (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Courtney Lawes, James Haskell (both England), Justin Tipuric (Wales), CJ Stander (Ireland). Replacements: Kristian Dacey (Wales), Allan Dell (Scotland), Tomas Francis, Cory Hill (both Wales), George Kruis (England), Gareth Davies (Wales), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jared Payne (Ireland).

HURRICANES: Jordie Barrett; Nehe Milner-Skudder, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea; Otere Black, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi; Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Jeffrey To’omaga-Allen; Mark Abbott, Sam Lousi; Vaea Fifita, Callum Gibbins, Brad Shields (captain). Replacements: Leni Apisai, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, James Blackwell, Reed Prinsep, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Wes Goosen, Cory Jane.

REFEREE: Romain Poite (France)