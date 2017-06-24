Limerick's Tim Rice holds 54-hole lead in Irish PGA

LIMERICK Golf Club’s Tim Rice takes a three-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the 107th Irish PGA Championship at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort after firing a third round 68 at the Co Kildare venue.

Rice and second-placed Colm Moriarty matched each other blow for blow on Saturday over the Twin Oaks course. Forty year-old Rice moved onto -15 to take a three shot lead over his nearest rival into the final round.

Defending champion, Damien McGrane, third on five under.

“I'm happy enough, the only problem was that I couldn't shake yer man here,” Limerickman Rice said, pointing to Moriarty.

“It was a bit up and down over the front nine, but the back nine was a bit easier, much the same as the last couple of days.”

Moriarty is back in very familiar territory. The 38-year-old has featured in the final group at the last two Irish PGA Championships and has yet to get over the finishing line.

“All in all I'm happy because Tim is playing very well,” said Colm.

“It would be nice to narrow the gap early on but you just have to keep playing and giving yourself chances.”

McGrane's challenge was hampered by a calf injury he suffered at the first hole. The Kells man limped for the rest of the round, eventually signing for a level par 72.

Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge), in third place overnight, slipped down the field following a third round two over 74.

Moyvalley Twin Oaks 107th Irish PGA Championship.

Sponsored by Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort

The Twin Oaks Course (Par 72)

Leading Scores

1 Tim Rice (Limerick GC) 66/67/68 201 (-15)

2 Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance Ltd) 66/70/68 204 (-12)

3 Damien McGrane 70/69/72 211 (-5)

T4 David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links) 70/69/73 212

T4 Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) 66/72/74 212