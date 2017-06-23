Mixed luck for Limerick sides in Gaynor Cup at UL
LIMERICK Desmond U-16 side continued their fine run at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament on Friday after recording victories over both Sligo Leitrim & District League and Kerry Schoolboys Girls League.
The West Limerick side have now on each of their three Group 2 fixtures to date and conclude their group programme with a game against the Waterford League at 10am on Saturday.
The four group winners qualify for the Gaynor Cup semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the Limerick County U-16 side defeated the Mid-Western Girls League 2-0 in their only fixture on Friday. The County side had recorded a draw and defeat in their group games on Thursday.
County take on the Kilkenny and District League in their final group fixture at 10am on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Limerick County U-14 side missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the Gaynor Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Inishowen League.
Limerick County had topped Group 2 with impressive wins over the Waterford Women's League and the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youth League.
Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond U-14 side drew their two group fixtires against the South Tipp and Carlow Leagues.
Limerick Desmond will take on Kildare and District in the Shield semi-finals on Saturday.
Results from the 2017 Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament
U16 Group Stages
Group One
Thursday, June 22
Midlands Schoolboys/girls League 0-1 Galway & District League
Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 1-0 Carlow and District League
Galway & District League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League
Donegal Women's League 1-0 Midlands Schoolboy/Girls League
Friday, 23/06
Galway & District 3-0 Carlow and District League
Donegal Women's League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League
Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 0-0 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League
Carlow and District League 0-1 Donegal Women's League
Group Two
22/06
Inishowen League 1-0 Waterford Women's League
Sligo Leitrim and District League 1-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
Waterford Women's League 4-3 Sligo Leitrim & District League
Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 2-1 Inishowen League
23/06
Waterford Women's 2-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 1-0 Sligo Leitrim & District League
Sligo Leitrim and District League 0-4 Inishowen League
Kerry Schoolboys Girls League 1-3 Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League
Group Three
22/06
Metropolitan Girls League 3-0 Limerick County Underage League
Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League
Kilkenny and District League 0-4 Metropolitan Girls League
Limerick County 1-1 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
23/06
Limerick County Underage League 2-0 Mid-Western Girls League
Kilkenny and District League 3-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
Metropolitan Girls League 4-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
Mid-Western Girls League 0-1 Kilkenny and District League
Group Four
22/06
Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 3-2 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League
Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League 1-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League
Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League
23/06
Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 3-1 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League
Wexford and District Womens League 1-4 Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League
Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League 1-1 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League
North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Wexford and District Womens League
U14 Group Stages
Group One
22/06
Metropolitan Girls League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League
Mid-Western Girl League 2-0 Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League
23/06
Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League 0-6 Metropolitan Girls League
Group Two
22/06
Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 5-0 Waterford Women's League
Waterford Women's League 1-5 Limerick County Underage League
23/06
Limerick County Underage League 4-1 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youth League
Group Three
22/06
Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
Tipperary Schoolboys/girls Southern & District League 1-0 Carlow and District League
23/06
Carlow and District League 0-0 Limerick Desmond Ladies League
Group Four
22/06
Inishowen League 2-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League
North Tipperary Schoolboys/girls League 1-2 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
23/06
Kerry Schoolboys Girls League 1-3 Inishowen League
Group Five
22/06
Donegal Women's League 2-1 North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League
North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 1-4 Kilkenny and District League
23/06
Kilkenny and District League 0-0 Donegal Women's League
Group Six
22/06
Galway & District League 3-0 Wexford and District Womens League
Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Kildare and District Underage League
23/06
Kildare and District Underage League 1-1 Galway & District League
Group Seven
22/06
Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 0-4 Sligo Leitrim & District League
Sligo Leitrim & District League 1-1 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League
23/06
Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 4-1 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League
U14 Plate
Quarter-Finals
North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League (4-5 pens)
Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Waterford Women's League (3-2 pens)
North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 2-0 Carlow and District League
U14 Shield
Quarter-Finals
Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 0-3 Kildare and District Underage League
Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 1-2 Donegal Women's League
Mid-Western Girls League 2-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
U14 Cup
Quarter-Finals
Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Metropolitan Girls League (3-4 pens)
Limerick County Underage League 0-3 Inishowen League
Sligo Leitrim & District League 2-0 Kilkenny and District League
Semi-Final Fixtures
U14 Shield
Kildare and District Underage League v Limerick Desmond Ladies League
Mid-Western Girls League v Donegal Women's League
U14 Plate
Wexford and District Womens League v Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League
Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League v North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League
U14 Gaynor Cup
Sligo Leitrim & District League v Inishowen League
Galway and District League v Metropolitan Girls League
