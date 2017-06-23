Mixed luck for Limerick sides in Gaynor Cup at UL

LIMERICK Desmond U-16 side continued their fine run at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament on Friday after recording victories over both Sligo Leitrim & District League and Kerry Schoolboys Girls League.

The West Limerick side have now on each of their three Group 2 fixtures to date and conclude their group programme with a game against the Waterford League at 10am on Saturday.

The four group winners qualify for the Gaynor Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Limerick County U-16 side defeated the Mid-Western Girls League 2-0 in their only fixture on Friday. The County side had recorded a draw and defeat in their group games on Thursday.

County take on the Kilkenny and District League in their final group fixture at 10am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Limerick County U-14 side missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the Gaynor Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Inishowen League.

Limerick County had topped Group 2 with impressive wins over the Waterford Women's League and the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youth League.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond U-14 side drew their two group fixtires against the South Tipp and Carlow Leagues.

Limerick Desmond will take on Kildare and District in the Shield semi-finals on Saturday.

Results from the 2017 Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament

U16 Group Stages

Group One

Thursday, June 22

Midlands Schoolboys/girls League 0-1 Galway & District League

Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 1-0 Carlow and District League

Galway & District League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League

Donegal Women's League 1-0 Midlands Schoolboy/Girls League

Friday, 23/06

Galway & District 3-0 Carlow and District League

Donegal Women's League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League

Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 0-0 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League

Carlow and District League 0-1 Donegal Women's League

Group Two

22/06

Inishowen League 1-0 Waterford Women's League

Sligo Leitrim and District League 1-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

Waterford Women's League 4-3 Sligo Leitrim & District League

Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 2-1 Inishowen League

23/06

Waterford Women's 2-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 1-0 Sligo Leitrim & District League

Sligo Leitrim and District League 0-4 Inishowen League

Kerry Schoolboys Girls League 1-3 Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League

Group Three

22/06

Metropolitan Girls League 3-0 Limerick County Underage League

Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League

Kilkenny and District League 0-4 Metropolitan Girls League

Limerick County 1-1 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

23/06

Limerick County Underage League 2-0 Mid-Western Girls League

Kilkenny and District League 3-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

Metropolitan Girls League 4-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

Mid-Western Girls League 0-1 Kilkenny and District League

Group Four

22/06

Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 3-2 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League

Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League 1-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League

23/06

Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 3-1 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

Wexford and District Womens League 1-4 Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League

Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League 1-1 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League

North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Wexford and District Womens League

U14 Group Stages

Group One

22/06

Metropolitan Girls League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League

Mid-Western Girl League 2-0 Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League

23/06

Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League 0-6 Metropolitan Girls League

Group Two

22/06

Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 5-0 Waterford Women's League

Waterford Women's League 1-5 Limerick County Underage League

23/06

Limerick County Underage League 4-1 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youth League

Group Three

22/06

Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

Tipperary Schoolboys/girls Southern & District League 1-0 Carlow and District League

23/06

Carlow and District League 0-0 Limerick Desmond Ladies League

Group Four

22/06

Inishowen League 2-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

North Tipperary Schoolboys/girls League 1-2 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

23/06

Kerry Schoolboys Girls League 1-3 Inishowen League

Group Five

22/06

Donegal Women's League 2-1 North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League

North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 1-4 Kilkenny and District League

23/06

Kilkenny and District League 0-0 Donegal Women's League

Group Six

22/06

Galway & District League 3-0 Wexford and District Womens League

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Kildare and District Underage League

23/06

Kildare and District Underage League 1-1 Galway & District League

Group Seven

22/06

Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 0-4 Sligo Leitrim & District League

Sligo Leitrim & District League 1-1 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League

23/06

Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 4-1 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League

U14 Plate

Quarter-Finals

North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League (4-5 pens)

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Waterford Women's League (3-2 pens)

North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 2-0 Carlow and District League

U14 Shield

Quarter-Finals

Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 0-3 Kildare and District Underage League

Midlands Schoolboy/girls League 1-2 Donegal Women's League

Mid-Western Girls League 2-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

U14 Cup

Quarter-Finals

Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Metropolitan Girls League (3-4 pens)

Limerick County Underage League 0-3 Inishowen League

Sligo Leitrim & District League 2-0 Kilkenny and District League

Semi-Final Fixtures

U14 Shield

Kildare and District Underage League v Limerick Desmond Ladies League

Mid-Western Girls League v Donegal Women's League

U14 Plate

Wexford and District Womens League v Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League

Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League v North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League

U14 Gaynor Cup

Sligo Leitrim & District League v Inishowen League

Galway and District League v Metropolitan Girls League