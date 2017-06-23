Limerick's Tim Rice takes half-way lead at Irish PGA

LIMERICK Golf Club’s Tim Rice has taken a three-shot lead at the half way stage in the 107th Irish PGA Championship at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort after firing a terrific 67 in Friday’s second round.

With blustery conditions whipping showers across the Twin Oaks course, 40-year-old Rice produced a composed display which, given the conditions, was every bit as good as his opening 66.

Starting at the 10th, the Limerick Golf Club man went to the turn in one under par 35, with birdies at the 10th, 13th and 14th undone by dropped shots at the 16th and 17th.

He made no mistakes on his back nine, coming back in four under 36 with birdies at the second, fourth, sixth and eighth.

“In many ways it was very similar to the opening round. There are plenty of chances out there,” Rice said.

“I have been hitting it quite close; I'm not missing many greens and I'm making the most of the par fives.”

Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance) finds himself in familiar territory at an Irish PGA Championship, three shots back with two rounds remaining. The 38-year-old, joint leader after round one, followed up with a second round 70.

Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC), who also opened with a bogey-free round of 66 slipped five shots behind Rice following a second round 72.

Defending champion Damien McGrane is six shots back after a second round 69, a figure matched by David Higgins (Waterville Links).

The cut fell at +7 with 53 players making it through to the final two days of competition on Saturday and Sunday. The opening two-ball will begin from the first tee on Saturday at 8am.

The leading trio of Kilpatrick, Moriarty and Rice kick off their third round at 10.50am on Saturday.

Moyvalley Twin Oaks 107th Irish PGA Championship

Sponsored by Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort

The Twin Oaks Course (Par 72)

Leading Scores

1 Tim Rice (Limerick GC) 66/67 133 (-11)

2 Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance Ltd) 66/70 136 (-8)

3 Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) 66/72 138 (-6)

T4 Damien McGrane 70/69 139

T4 David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links) 70/69 139

6 David Ryan (Cahir Park GC) 71/69 140

7 Simon Thornton (Simon Thornton Golf) 70/72 142

T8 Mark Whelan (Castlewarden Golf & CC) 67/76 143

T8 Michael McGeady (Seamus Duffy Golf Acd) 70/73 143

T8 Adam Dunmore (Bundoran GC) 70/73 143