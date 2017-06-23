Limerick's Tim Rice tied for Irish PGA Championship lead

LIMERICK Golf Club’s Tim Rice is one of three players leading the way on six under par after the opening round of the 107th Irish PGA Championship at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort.

Rice, Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC), and Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance) have a one shot lead over Mark Whelan (Castlewarden Golf & CC), with Jerry Scullion (Kilkeel GC) back in fourth on four under par.

Limerick golfer Rice and Moriarty signed for bogey-free rounds on a day when 26 players matched or bettered par around the Twin Oaks course..

Rice, who missed last year's championship, is still getting to grips with the lay-out after carding a two over par 74 in Wednesday's pre-tournament pro-am.

He said, “I'm happy enough with that. It was tricky at times because of the cross wind but it was pleasing to start with that score today.”

Defending champion, Damien McGrane, opened his campaign with a two under par round of 70 and was joined on that mark by David Higgins (Waterville GC), Simon Thornton (Simon Thornton Golf), Shane Jenkinson (St Margaret's Golf & Country C), Adam Dunmore (Bundoran GC) and Michael McGeady (Seamus Duffy Golf Academy).

At the end of play in Friday’s second round, a cut will be made with the top 50 and ties progressing to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Spectators are welcome and entry is free.

Moyvalley Twin Oaks 107th Irish PGA Championship

Sponsored by Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort

The Twin Oaks Course (Par 72)

Leading scores

T1 Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC); Tim Rice (Limerick GC); Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance Limited) 66 (-6)

4 Mark Whelan (Castlewarden Golf & Country Cl) 67 (-5)

5 Jerry Scullion (Kilkeel GC) 68 (-4)

T6 David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links), Shane Jenkinson (St Margaret's Golf & CC); Adam Dunmore (Bundoran GC); Damien McGrane; Simon Thornton (Simon Thornton Golf); Michael McGeady (Seamus Duffy Golf Academy) 70 (-2)