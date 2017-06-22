Limerick sides make decent start at Gaynor Tournament at UL

LIMERICK sides recorded two wins and a draw on the opening day of the 2017 Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament which kicked off at the University of Limerick.

At U-16 level, Limerick Desmond recorded a precious 2-1 victory over the Inishowen League in their Group 2 fixture.

The West Limerick side had goals from Courtney Duhig, of AK United and her clubmate Sophie Liston to get off to a winning start.

Also in the U-16 Gaynor Cup, Limerick County secured a 1-1 draw with South Tipperery after suffering an opening 3-0 defeat to the Metropolitan Girls League.

Ann Horan, of Regional Utd, scored the County goal in their draw with South Tipp.

In the U-14 Gaynor Tournament, Limerick County defeated Waterford 5-1 in their opening Group 2 fixture.

Also in the U-14 competition, Limerick Desmond drew 0-0 with South Tipperary in Group 3.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Squad: Phoenix Mulcaire Shire (Captain) (Ballingarry AFC); Caoimhe O'Connell (Askeaton AFC), Maura Shine (AK Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd); Sophie Liston (AK Utd); Aoife Hickey (AK Utd), Anna Shanagher (Ballingarry AFC); Amy Thompson (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK Utd), Ciara Shanahan Askeaton AFC, Orla O'Doherty (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Aisling Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Lauren Ranahan (Askeaton AFC), Grace Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Orlaith Kelliher (AK Utd), Courtney Duhig (AK Utd).

Management: Trevor Moroney Manager; PJ Hogan Coach; Caitrin De Bhal Coach.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD:Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd); Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kara Scannell (Abbeyfeale Utd), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton AFC), Siobhra Walsh (AK Utd), Cara Quinn (AK Utd), Eve O'Sullivan (AK Utd), Katelyn O'Donnell (AK Utd), Roisin Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West AFC), Leah Hayes Coen (Newcastle West AFC), Amy Geary (Broadford Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford AFC), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Sarah Hayes (Ballingarry AFC), Leah Twomey (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keeffe (Ballingarry)

Management Team: Michael Boyle, manager/head coach; Billy O’Sullivan, assistant coach, Betty Somers, assistant coach; Dyon Keane, assistant coach; Francis Walash, goalkeeping coach

LIMERICK COUNTY U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Caoimhe Hartnett (Holycross), Anna Walmsley (Charleville), Leah Keogh (Gearldines), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Gabriela O’Keeffe (Charleville), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Emma Barrett, Captain (Kilmallock), Ellen Costelloe (Limerick Belles), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Megan O’Mara (Limerick Belles), Emma Kett (Murroe), Aine Walsh (Regional), Laoise Ni hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Jodie Keane (Regional), Caoimhe Gorman (Holycross), Nicole O’Doherty (Kilmallock), Claire McCormack (Kilmallock), Aoife Mulkern (Aisling Annacotty), Nadine White (Charleville)

Management Team: Head Coach Brian McCann, Assistant Coaches Rose Benson & Joe McCormack, Goalkeeping Coach Pat Barrett.

LIMERICK COUNTY U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Anna Horan (Regional Utd), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional Utd), Amy Fitzgerald (Kilmallock Utd), Chantel Pearse (Regional Utd), Robyn Leahy (Regional Utd), Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty), Charlie Hanrahan (Capt, Aisling Annacotty), Emma Costelloe (Mungret/Regional), Áine Moriarty (Ballylanders), Lauren Houlihan (Holycross), Yasmin Reeves-Wasik (Regional Utd), Megan Hickey (Regional Utd), Isabell Farrelly (Regional Utd), Megan Wallace (Holycross) , Ciara Harty (Charleville), Emma Donohoe (Aisling Annacotty), Laura Lyons (Regional Utd), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Katie Riordan (Ballylnders), Cara Griffin (Murroe)

Management: Head Coach - Mark Collins; Assistants - Ronan Hanrahan, Michael McCarthy, Jennifer Colford, John Kelly

Results from Day One:-

U16 Group Stages

Group One

Midlands Schoolboys/girls League 0-1 Galway & District League

Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 1-0 Carlow and District League

Galway & District League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League

Donegal Women's League 1-0 Midlands Schoolboy/Girls League

Group Two

Inishowen League 1-0 Waterford Women's League

Sligo Leitrim and District League 1-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

Waterford Women's League 4-3 Sligo Leitrim & District League

Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 2-1 Inishowen League

Group Three

Metropolitan Girls League 3-0 Limerick County Underage League

Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League

Kilkenny and District League 0-4 Metropolitan Girls League

Limerick County 1-1 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

Group Four

Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 3-2 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League

Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League 1-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League

U14 Group Stages

Group One

Metropolitan Girls League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League

Mid-Western Girl League 2-0 Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League

Group Two

Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 5-0 Waterford Women's League

Waterford Women's League 1-5 Limerick County Underage League

Group Three

Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League

Tipperary Schoolboys/girls Southern & District League 1-0 Carlow and District League

Group Four

Inishowen League 2-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League

North Tipperary Schoolboys/girls League 1-2 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

Group Five

Donegal Women's League 2-1 North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League

North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 1-4 Kilkenny and District League

Group Six

Galway & District League 3-0 Wexford and District Womens League

Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Kildare and District Underage League

Group Seven

Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 0-4 Sligo Leitrim & District League

Sligo Leitrim & District League 1-1 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League