Limerick sides make decent start at Gaynor Tournament at UL
The Limerick County U-14 squad which defeated Waterford 5-1 in their opening Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup fixture at UL on Thursday
LIMERICK sides recorded two wins and a draw on the opening day of the 2017 Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament which kicked off at the University of Limerick.
At U-16 level, Limerick Desmond recorded a precious 2-1 victory over the Inishowen League in their Group 2 fixture.
The West Limerick side had goals from Courtney Duhig, of AK United and her clubmate Sophie Liston to get off to a winning start.
Also in the U-16 Gaynor Cup, Limerick County secured a 1-1 draw with South Tipperery after suffering an opening 3-0 defeat to the Metropolitan Girls League.
Ann Horan, of Regional Utd, scored the County goal in their draw with South Tipp.
In the U-14 Gaynor Tournament, Limerick County defeated Waterford 5-1 in their opening Group 2 fixture.
Also in the U-14 competition, Limerick Desmond drew 0-0 with South Tipperary in Group 3.
LIMERICK DESMOND U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Squad: Phoenix Mulcaire Shire (Captain) (Ballingarry AFC); Caoimhe O'Connell (Askeaton AFC), Maura Shine (AK Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd); Sophie Liston (AK Utd); Aoife Hickey (AK Utd), Anna Shanagher (Ballingarry AFC); Amy Thompson (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK Utd), Ciara Shanahan Askeaton AFC, Orla O'Doherty (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Aisling Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Lauren Ranahan (Askeaton AFC), Grace Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Orlaith Kelliher (AK Utd), Courtney Duhig (AK Utd).
Management: Trevor Moroney Manager; PJ Hogan Coach; Caitrin De Bhal Coach.
LIMERICK DESMOND U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD:Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd); Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kara Scannell (Abbeyfeale Utd), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton AFC), Siobhra Walsh (AK Utd), Cara Quinn (AK Utd), Eve O'Sullivan (AK Utd), Katelyn O'Donnell (AK Utd), Roisin Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West AFC), Leah Hayes Coen (Newcastle West AFC), Amy Geary (Broadford Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford AFC), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Sarah Hayes (Ballingarry AFC), Leah Twomey (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keeffe (Ballingarry)
Management Team: Michael Boyle, manager/head coach; Billy O’Sullivan, assistant coach, Betty Somers, assistant coach; Dyon Keane, assistant coach; Francis Walash, goalkeeping coach
LIMERICK COUNTY U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Caoimhe Hartnett (Holycross), Anna Walmsley (Charleville), Leah Keogh (Gearldines), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Gabriela O’Keeffe (Charleville), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Emma Barrett, Captain (Kilmallock), Ellen Costelloe (Limerick Belles), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Megan O’Mara (Limerick Belles), Emma Kett (Murroe), Aine Walsh (Regional), Laoise Ni hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Jodie Keane (Regional), Caoimhe Gorman (Holycross), Nicole O’Doherty (Kilmallock), Claire McCormack (Kilmallock), Aoife Mulkern (Aisling Annacotty), Nadine White (Charleville)
Management Team: Head Coach Brian McCann, Assistant Coaches Rose Benson & Joe McCormack, Goalkeeping Coach Pat Barrett.
LIMERICK COUNTY U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Anna Horan (Regional Utd), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional Utd), Amy Fitzgerald (Kilmallock Utd), Chantel Pearse (Regional Utd), Robyn Leahy (Regional Utd), Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty), Charlie Hanrahan (Capt, Aisling Annacotty), Emma Costelloe (Mungret/Regional), Áine Moriarty (Ballylanders), Lauren Houlihan (Holycross), Yasmin Reeves-Wasik (Regional Utd), Megan Hickey (Regional Utd), Isabell Farrelly (Regional Utd), Megan Wallace (Holycross) , Ciara Harty (Charleville), Emma Donohoe (Aisling Annacotty), Laura Lyons (Regional Utd), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Katie Riordan (Ballylnders), Cara Griffin (Murroe)
Management: Head Coach - Mark Collins; Assistants - Ronan Hanrahan, Michael McCarthy, Jennifer Colford, John Kelly
Results from Day One:-
U16 Group Stages
Group One
Midlands Schoolboys/girls League 0-1 Galway & District League
Clare Schoolboys/girls Soccer League 1-0 Carlow and District League
Galway & District League 1-0 Clare Schoolboys/Girls Soccer League
Donegal Women's League 1-0 Midlands Schoolboy/Girls League
Group Two
Inishowen League 1-0 Waterford Women's League
Sligo Leitrim and District League 1-0 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
Waterford Women's League 4-3 Sligo Leitrim & District League
Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 2-1 Inishowen League
Group Three
Metropolitan Girls League 3-0 Limerick County Underage League
Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League
Kilkenny and District League 0-4 Metropolitan Girls League
Limerick County 1-1 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
Group Four
Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 3-2 Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League
Longford & District Schoolboy/Girl League 1-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League
Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League
U14 Group Stages
Group One
Metropolitan Girls League 0-0 Mid-Western Girls League
Mid-Western Girl League 2-0 Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League
Group Two
Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League 5-0 Waterford Women's League
Waterford Women's League 1-5 Limerick County Underage League
Group Three
Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League 0-0 Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern & District League
Tipperary Schoolboys/girls Southern & District League 1-0 Carlow and District League
Group Four
Inishowen League 2-0 North Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls League
North Tipperary Schoolboys/girls League 1-2 Kerry Schoolboys Girls League
Group Five
Donegal Women's League 2-1 North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League
North Eastern Counties Schoolboys/Girls League 1-4 Kilkenny and District League
Group Six
Galway & District League 3-0 Wexford and District Womens League
Wexford and District Womens League 0-0 Kildare and District Underage League
Group Seven
Cork Women's & Schoolgirls Soccer League 0-4 Sligo Leitrim & District League
Sligo Leitrim & District League 1-1 Midlands Schoolboy/girls League
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on