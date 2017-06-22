Emphatic 11-point win for Limerick U-21 hurlers over Tipperary

LIMERICK were emphatic 11-point winners over Tipperary in the quarter final of the Munster U-21 Hurling Championship this Thursday evening in the Gaelic Grounds.

The win moves the Pat Donnelly managed side into a provincial semi final with Clare in the Gaelic Grounds on July 12.

Limerick were 2-12 to 0-8 up after playing with the gentle breeze in the opening half.

With 10 All Ireland U-21 medal holders from 2015 in the starting team, Limerick put their experience to good use in the early minutes to lead 1-4 to no score inside 10-minutes.

Colin Ryan set the early tempo in midfield and accounted for two of the opening points.

The first goal came in the fifth minute when captain Tom Morrissey bundled over the line after a Barry Nash shot was initially saved.

Ten minutes were played when Tipperary opened their account but by the mid-point of the first half the home side in the Gaelic Grounds were 1-6 to 0-2 clear.

Then just in the 16th minute came the second goal – Barry Nash shrugging off a challenge to turn and head for goal before finishing confidently with shortened grip.

Limerick now nine points clear.

Ronan Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Barry Murphy all hit points from play to move that advantage out to 10-points by half time, despite six wides in front of 3,076 and the live television audience of TG4.

In was a half in which Tipperary played an extra man in defence but still Limerick had seven scorers from play.

On the change of ends, Tipperary asked questions of Limerick with the five of the opening six points.

That left it 2-13 to 0-13 with 40-minutes of the game played.

But the Limerick answer came in the shape of six unanswered points within an eight minute spell to move 2-19 to 0-13 clear with 12-minutes to play. The first four points were from Gillane (three frees) – he ended with 0-9 (7frees).

Limerick saw out the 11-point win with points from Casey and Paudie Ahern.

LIMERICK: Eoghan McNamara (Doon); Sean Finn (Bruff), Daragh Fanning (Pallasgreen), Dan Joy (Kilmallock); Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Adams (Ballybrown); Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Barry Murphy (Doon). Subs: Conor Boylan (na Piarsaigh) for Robbie Hanley (39mins), Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh) for Josh Adams (40mins), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Barry Murphy (47mins), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen) for Colin Ryan (52mins), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy) for Aaron Gillane (58mins).

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha); Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch), Kevin Hassett (Drom & Inch); Robert Byrne (Portroe), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams); Andrew Coffey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens), David Gleeson (Ballinahinch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan). Subs: Ronan Teehan (Gortnahoe-Glengoole) for David Gleeson (40mins), Tommy Nolan (Drom & Inch) for Willie Connors (46mins), Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for Lyndon Fairbrother (46mins), Paul Ryan (Toomevara) for Billy McCarthy (52mins), Gavin O’Halloran (Carrick Swans) for Enda Heffernan (58mins).

REFEREE: Colm Lyons (Cork).