Munster Reds Cricket name side to face North-West Warriors

The Munster Reds Cricket team have made one change to their squad from last week’s defeat against the Leinster Lightning, ahead the long trip to Eglinton to take on the North-West Warriors, Friday evening (5pm).

The Reds’ really put it up to reigning champions Leinster Lightning last week, and despite Simi Singh and Max Sorensen's batting putting the Southern side in a difficult position, they batted well to score one of the biggest totals against the Lightning ever in this competition closing on 188-9, Jack Tector and Robert Forrest with half-centuries.

After a washout the last time these two sides were expected to meet, a mixed bag is expected in Derry, as the Reds will look to defeat a Warriors side currently lying second in the table, and leapfrog the Northern Knights into third.

This is the fourth game of the competition, and the end of a busy schedule for the Reds, who have played the last three Fridays in a row.

The only change for Ted Williamson's side is Morne Bauer, who drops out due to work commitments. That hands Cork County clubmate Muhammad Saddique a chance of a debut in the competition.

Munster Reds Squad to face North-West Warriors: Stephan Grobler capt. (Cork County), David Delany (National Academy/Clontarf), Arslan Anwar (Co Kerry), Muhammad Saddique (Cork County), Yaqoob Ali (Co Kerry), Robert Forrest (Clontarf), Nicolaas Pretorius (Phoenix), Rory Anders (National Academy/Phoenix), Jamie Grassi (National Academy/North County), Max Neville (National Academy/Merrion), Harry Tector (National Academy/YMCA), Jack Tector (National Academy/YMCA).

Hanley Energy Interprovincial T20

North-West Warriors v Munster Reds, Eglinton CC, Friday June 23, 5pm