Limerick sides primed for Gaynor Tournament at UL

THE Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup Tournament, the national showcase of Women’s Under-age football in Ireland, kicks off at UL on this Thursday morning, June 22.

The Tournament continues for four days up to finals day on Sunday, June 25.

Twenty leagues from across the country will be represented at Under-16 level and 21 leagues will be represented at Under-14 level.

The Gaynor Tournament has launched the careers of current Women’s National Team stars including Stephanie Roche and Katie McCabe, who is the tournament ambassador this year.

There are four Limerick sides competing in total this week, two at U-14 level and two more at U-16 level.

At U-16 level, the Limerick County Under-Age league are in Group 3 along with the Metropolitan Girls League, the Kilkenny and District League, The Tipperary Schoolgirls/Boys Southern and District League and the Mid-Western Girls League.

The Limerick County Underage League take on the Metropolitan Girls League in their opening group fixture at 11.30am on Thursday, before facing the Tipperary League at 3.30pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League are located in Group 2 along with the Inishowen League, the Waterford Womens League, the Sligo-Leitrim and District League and the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League.

Limerick Desmond face the Inishown League in their first group game on Thursday, 3.30pm.

In the lead up to the tournament the Limerick Desmond competed in the Viking Cup in Waterford where they finished the tournament unbeaten having played Waterford, Donegal, Wexford and Kilkenny.

Desmond's squad includes Sophie Liston who represented Ireland in the Bob Doherty tournament this year, as well as the Shine twins who just missed out on getting in the Irish squad.

Desmond also include four All-Ireland medal winners in the squad - Grace Mullane, Orla O'Doherty, Anna Shanagher and Phoenix Mulcaire Shire who were part of the Colaiste Na Trocaire Rathkeale, All-Ireland U-19 winning side.

Meanwhile, Limerick County's U-16 squad have prepared very well for the Gaynor Cup, with head coach Mark Collins directing proceedings and some guest training sessions with Marie Curtin, the 45-time capped Irish International as well as fitness training with Dave Costelloe.

The side, led by Charlie Hanrahan (Aisling Annacotty), are very excited by the challenge that lies ahead with their group containing the traditionally strong Metropolitan Girls League.

The U-16 Cup final is scheduled to kick-off at 3.30pm also on Sunday.

In the U-14 competition, the Limerick County Under-Age league side has been drawn in drawn in Group 2 along with the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League and the Waterford Women’s League.

Limerick’s other representative at U-14 level, the Limerick Desmond Ladies League are in Group 3 and are pitted against the Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern and District League and the Carlow and District League.

The U-14 Limerick County Under-Age League begin their campaign with a fixture against the Waterford Women’s League at 2pm on Thursday.

The Limerick Desmond U-14 side face the Tipperary League at 10am on Thursday, before taking on Carlow at 10am on Friday.

Limerick County U-14s take on face Mayo on Friday at 10am.

The U-14 Cup semi-finals are on Saturday, 3.30pm,with the final on Sunday, 2pm.

As part of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament, the Continental Tyres Women's National League match between Galway WFC and Wexford Youths will take place in the UL Bowl on Saturday, June 20 at 7pm.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Squad: Phoenix Mulcaire Shire (Captain) (Ballingarry AFC); Caoimhe O'Connell (Askeaton AFC), Maura Shine (AK Utd), Alannah Mitchell (AK Utd); Sophie Liston (AK Utd); Aoife Hickey (AK Utd), Anna Shanagher (Ballingarry AFC); Amy Thompson (AK Utd), Anna Shine (AK Utd), Ciara Shanahan Askeaton AFC, Orla O'Doherty (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Morris (Abbeyfeale Utd), Aisling Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Lauren Ranahan (Askeaton AFC), Grace Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Orlaith Kelliher (AK Utd), Courtney Duhig (AK Utd).

Management: Trevor Moroney Manager; PJ Hogan Coach; Caitrin De Bhal Coach.

LIMERICK DESMOND U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD:Caoimhe Riordan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale Utd); Kaylin O'Connor (Abbeyfeale Utd); Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kara Scannell (Abbeyfeale Utd), Taylor Madigan (Askeaton AFC), Siobhra Walsh (AK Utd), Cara Quinn (AK Utd), Eve O'Sullivan (AK Utd), Katelyn O'Donnell (AK Utd), Roisin Corbett (Newcastle West AFC), Emma Donovan (Newcastle West AFC), Leah Hayes Coen (Newcastle West AFC), Amy Geary (Broadford Utd), Molly McCarthy (Broadford AFC), Anna Mullane (Ballingarry AFC), Nicole McNamara (Ballingarry AFC), Sarah Hayes (Ballingarry AFC), Leah Twomey (Ballingarry AFC), Aimee O'Keeffe (Ballingarry)

Management Team: Michael Boyle, manager/head coach; Billy O’Sullivan, assistant coach, Betty Somers, assistant coach; Dyon Keane, assistant coach; Francis Walash, goalkeeping coach

LIMERICK COUNTY U-14 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Caoimhe Hartnett (Holycross), Anna Walmsley (Charleville), Leah Keogh (Gearldines), Chloe Trimm (Charleville), Gabriela O’Keeffe (Charleville), Aoibhe Butler (Murroe), Emma Barrett, Captain (Kilmallock), Ellen Costelloe (Limerick Belles), Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock), Jenna Slattery (Fairview), Megan O’Mara (Limerick Belles), Emma Kett (Murroe), Aine Walsh (Regional), Laoise Ni hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Jodie Keane (Regional), Caoimhe Gorman (Holycross), Nicole O’Doherty (Kilmallock), Claire McCormack (Kilmallock), Aoife Mulkern (Aisling Annacotty), Nadine White (Charleville)

Management Team: Head Coach Brian McCann, Assistant Coaches Rose Benson & Joe McCormack, Goalkeeping Coach Pat Barrett.

LIMERICK COUNTY U-16 GAYNOR CUP SQUAD: Anna Horan (Regional Utd), Zoe O'Donovan (Regional Utd), Amy Fitzgerald (Kilmallock Utd), Chantel Pearse (Regional Utd), Robyn Leahy (Regional Utd), Abby McCarthy (Aisling Annacotty), Charlie Hanrahan (Capt, Aisling Annacotty), Emma Costelloe (Mungret/Regional), Áine Moriarty (Ballylanders), Lauren Houlihan (Holycross), Yasmin Reeves-Wasik (Regional Utd), Megan Hickey (Regional Utd), Isabell Farrelly (Regional Utd), Megan Wallace (Holycross) , Ciara Harty (Charleville), Emma Donohoe (Aisling Annacotty), Laura Lyons (Regional Utd), Sarah Cleary (Aisling Annacotty), Aisling Doran (Aisling Annacotty), Katie Riordan (Ballylnders), Cara Griffin (Murroe)

Management: Head Coach - Mark Collins; Assistants - Ronan Hanrahan, Michael McCarthy, Jennifer Colford, John Kelly