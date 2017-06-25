Limerick Medal haul at Munster Juniors Athletics

THE GER Mullane Memorial run took place last Friday in warm conditions. This has been a traditional and popular race in the running calendar and always attracts a good calibre of runner.

Michael Carmody of An Brú was the winner in 33 minutes flat. He was followed by Niall Shanahan and Declan Moore of Bilboa in third. Gary Egan of An Bru also ran well in a time of 33.57 coming home in 4th place.

Linda Grogan was the first woman home and she runs with Dundrum. Brigita Lukste of North Cork was 2nd with Roisin Doran of Limerick Tri in 3rd Ailbhe Dempsey, Mairead Julian, Claire Knight, Elizabeth Stundon, Helen Meehan and Marie Keane all ran well.

Munster Juvenile Outdoor Finals U14 to U19

CIT was the venue for Munster juvenile outdoor finals over the course of the weekend. The heat was blistering and conditions were difficult for these young athletes. Highlights are set out below

Girls and Boys U14

Sarah Butler of Dooneen AC secured silver in the 800m and 1,500m race, while Maria Campbell was 4th in the hurdles. Campbell competed in 5 events in total that day. Aoife Neville of Emerald was 4th in the 80m sprint and making her Munster debut was Issey Leahy of Dooneen who won bronze in the high jump. The girls 4 x 100m relay took silver and Geoffrey Joy O’Regan achieved a new Munster record of 1.70m winning gold in the high jump.

Girls and Boys U15

Sally Dickson of Dooneen ran in a number of events securing silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m. Oyinkan Adedeji took two silver medals in both hurdle events. Ella Dillon’s training in the high jump paid off with a silver medal and new PB. The girls team won the 4 x100 relay. Tessy Lawel competed in a number of events and was rewarded with gold in the 250m hurdles and bronze in 200 as well as 4th place finish in the 100m sprint where Fahad Rahman of Dooneen took bronze in his Munster debut, Nathan Sheehy Cremin continues to impress taking bronze in the 800m final. St Mary’s Ciaran O’Sullivan won the High jump and Dooneen boys relay 4 x 100 won bronze.

Girls and Boys U16

It was a Limerick treble in the 100m sprint final which was won by Nikki Stevankova of Dooneen, Niamh Foley of St Mary’s in 2nd and Shauna Ryan of Emerald in 3rd. Niamh Foley went on to win the 200m and hurdles. Nikki won silver in the 200m. Ellen Lynch of Emerald was 3rd in the 1,500. Shauna Ryan not only won bronze in the sprint but was 3rd in the 250 hurdles and long jump and she finally took a well earned gold in the triple jump. Holly Meredith of St Mary’s was 3rd in the javelin. Dooneen girls won the 4 x100 relay.

Girls and Boys U17

Sophie Meredith of St Mary’s came home with 3 gold medals – in the long jump, triple jump and shot put. The 100m sprint saw two Limerick athletes taking gold and silver - Lauren O’Leary of Emerald and Niamh Moriarty of Dooneen. Niamh also secured silver in the 200m. Rachel Hosey came 3rd in the 1,500 with Ellie Rochford taking silver in the hurdles. Dooneen 4x100 girls came second in the relay.

Girls and Boys U18/19

In the U18 events, Bronagh Kelly of Emerald won the 100m sprint, Zara Bolger of Emerald took silver in the 200m with Annie Russell also taking silver in the 400m. Olivia Humphreys again did well in securing bronze in the 100m hurdles with Christian O’Connell wining the high jump for his club. Ciara Neville won the 200m, while Jamie Mitchell won the 100m and 200m sprints. Sean McCarthy also of Emerald came second in both these events. Anna Burke of Limerick AC was 3rd in the 400m, Tanya Cox of Dooneen coming 3rd in 1,500 with Chloe Tobin of Emerald taking silver in the hurdles. Diarmuid Hanlon was 2nd in the 1,500m.

Community Games

All parishes are busy training for the community games with qualifiers. The County track and field finals are taking place this Saturday and Sunday 24th and 25th June. Many of the events are County only races with many fun runs thrown in. Other races involve qualification for national finals and will be very competitive. Good luck as well to the juvenile athletes who are competing in the National team events at the weekend.

Training

Training for most clubs is continuing and for West Limerick runners, training for juveniles is from 6pm to 7pm every Tuesday in the Demense. The senior session is from 7pm to 8pm also in the Demesne. It is €2 per person for training.

Dooneen juvenile training is on Monday in Crescent Comprehensive at 7pm, Thursday in UL track at 6.30pm and Saturday mornings at the track.

Senior training is with Joe Chawke on Tuesday and Thursday at the track at 7pm and on Friday in Mungret GAA club at 6.15pm

AAI Permitted Races

There are a number of excellent AAI permitted races taking place in the coming weeks. On June 20th, An Bru have their 5 mile annual road race. Dromcollogher host a 4 mile race on July 3rd, Curraghchase once again have a scenic 10k on July 20th and in September we look forward to the start of the cross country season where West Limerick host their open cross country race on September 3rd.