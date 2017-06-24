Limerick side in Celtic Challenge U-17 hurling All Ireland final

SOUTH-EAST Limerick play in the Division Four final of the U-17 hurling Celtic Challenge this Saturday.

The Limerick side play Carlow in the Jerome O’Leary Cup final – Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow hosts five different Celtic Challenge deciders this Saturday, with the Limerick final at 7.30.

The competition, which is for 16 and 17 year olds who are not sitting the Leaving Certificate, commenced in May. A total of 47 teams from all 32 counties entered across eight groups - that were determined on a geographical and developmental basis and featured county and regional teams.

Limerick City and West Limerick also had teams in the Celtic Challenge. Limerick City reached the Division Three semi final but lost to Dublin Plunkett.

South-East Limerick played five group games – East Cork, South Tipperary, West Waterford, East Waterford and Cork City. They then progressed to the knockout stages of Division Four – in the quarter final they beat Kerry and then last Saturday they scored a 2-15 to 0-12 semi final win over Meath Royals.

The Limerick side is managed by Ollie Coffey, with his backroom team completed by Limerick hurling captain James Ryan – both full-time coaches. They are joined by Val Murnane (Caherline), Declan Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Gearoid Power (Garryspillane).

SOUTH-EAST: Mikey Duggan (Blackrock), Kevin Doyle, Conor Fitzgibbon, Jack Sheahan, Ronan Hanly, David Holmes (all Cappamore), Paudie Wixted, Jack Enright, Eamon Balfry, Jake Carroll, Sean Whelan (all Caherline), Alan Buckley, William Carroll, Dean Burke, Adrian Davern (Knockainey), Ruairi O’Connor, Alan Byrne, Brian Clifford (all Effin), Gerry Quaid, Sean O’Leary, Daire Brady (all Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Oisin O’Grady, Eli Whelan (both Hospital-Herbertstown), Paudie O’Connor, Seamus Connery (both Kilmallock), David Mulqueen (Bruff), Calum Sheahan (Garryspillane), Cathal Barrington (Bruree).