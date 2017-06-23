'Massive' game for Limerick camogie in Cork

LIMERICK camogie captain Niamh Mulcahy has described Saturday’s All Ireland Championship clash with Cork as “massive”.

The round two group game is a repeat of the Munster Championship Final, which Limerick won last month. Paric Ui Rinn host the tie, with a 2.30 start.

After losing to Offaly in round one, Limerick need at least two wins from the Cork, Wexford and Tipperary games if they are to reach the knockout stages.

“It’s often no team in a group goes unbeaten so if you do have a slip-up it’s not the end of the world and you can hopefully rectify it the following week. It’s good that the matches are close enough together that you don’t have time to dwell on it, be it you have a good result or a bad result. You have to pick yourself up and concentrate on the next game straight away,” said Mulcahy.

“The county had never won a senior title be it League, Championship or Munster Championship. I suppose you can only be the first team to do something once and it was nice to be a part of that. The last two years we haven’t produced anything like the same in the Championship. Winning Munster suggested we were still progressing and hopefully this year, we’re looking to be that bit more consistent in Championship,” said the county captain.

“This year everyone seems tuned in. We kind of have… I won’t call it a Group of Death ‘cos both groups are really tough, but on last year’s pecking order, the other four teams were four of the top six so we have our work cut out for us and we know that. We’re working hard and the way the system is, I know it’s a cliché but you have to take every game as it comes. One loss, one slip-up and it puts you under pressure if your aim is to qualify from the group,” said the Ahane star and Limerick leading scorer.

“I think most people now prefer this to any sort of a knockout system. It guarantees you games and as a senior inter-county player, that’s what you want.”