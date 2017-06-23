Limerick footballers seek to learn lessons for model display

LESSONS learned against Clare in the Munster Championship defeat must stand to Limerick in Saturday’s All Ireland SFC Round One Qualifier, according to manager Billy Lee.

Limerick welcome Wexford to the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday (3.00) bidding to get back to championship winning ways.

Victory for Limerick will put them in the draw next Monday morning (RTE Radio On3 at 8.35am) with a round two game on July 8/9 against Tipperary, Leitrim, Dublin/Westmeath, Down/Monaghan.

”This is not going to be easy but we have got to go after it and put our best foot forward,” said Billy Lee.

“We know we have work to do and we have got to learn from aspects of the Clare game. We were slow to start but I thought we finished strongly but Clare were just that little bit ahead of us and that could be from playing at a higher level in the league. We were disappointed but we came back and discussed and know we need to take it to another level,” said Lee.

He added: ”We know that we need to improve but this is an on-going process”.

Limerick prepared for the visit of Wexford with a June 8 challenge game against Dublin in the Gaelic Grounds. Jim Gavin’s side were enroute to Doonbeg’s Trump Hotel for their now annual break in West Clare. The Limerick v Dublin game was four days after the Leinster SFC win over Carlow, so Gavin mostly only utilised members of his panel not involved in that quarter final win.

Limerick and Wexford played in round one of the 2017 Allianz Football League.

”We played them in Division Four and they were the ones to get promoted so maybe they are a fraction better than us. It will be a fine challenge - we got a home draw and that’s what everyone wants so we can’t ask for more. We played them in a challenge game before the Clare game so we are pretty well versed with eachother – we just want to put our best foot forward and try to find a way to win,” said Lee.

“​We were three points off Wexford in the league below in Wexford and that’s a kick of the ball. We will respect Wexford but we have to go at them. You can get carried away with the opposition when we have firstly got to back ourselves.”