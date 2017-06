Limerick quartet journey to Feile Peile na nOg

FOUR Limerick GAA clubs are bound for the John West Féile Peile na nÓg, which is taking place in Cavan, Fermanagh, and Monaghan this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mungret St Pauls travel as Limerick Division One winners, while both Division Two winners Cappamore and beaten finalists Galbally also compete.

Fr Caseys travel as Limerick ladies football winners.

Mungret, who beat Newcastle West in the Limerick final, play in Division Three. Their Group C games will be against Crosserlough (Cavan), Ramor United (Cavan) and Sarsfields (Wexford).

MUNGRET PANEL: Kieran Bolger, Conor White, Darragh O'Connor, Ciaran Uwatse, Jack McCarthy, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, Colin Rochford, Billy Molineaux, Daragh Bridgeman, James Killian, Conor Brennan, Conor O'Halloran, Liam Lynch, Mark Moroney, Cillian O'Gorman, Jason Hassett, Cian Marnane, Eoin Hennessy, Andrew Donnellan, David Guilfoyle, Paddy Roache, Fionn O'Dwyer, Jack Somers, Liam Moran, Mark Supple, Ryan O'Connell. Management: John Rochford, Mike Brennan, Ken O'Connor, Martin White, Billy Mangan.

The U-14 footballers of Cappamore play in Division Eight and are grouped with Calry St Josephs (Sligo), Maguiresbridge (Fermanagh) and Tattyreagh (Tyrone).

CAPPAMORE PANEL: Josh O’Connor, Matthew O’Malley, Liam Kett, Donnacha Ryan, Tadhg Ryan, Sean Whelan, Ultan Hogan, Ryse O’Malley, PJ Hogan, Adam Meehan, Liam O’Donnell, Shane Duggan, Mikie Fitzgibbon, Ciaran Kennedy, Sean Hayes, James O’Sullivan, James McCarthy, Jamie Fahy, Tommie Meehan, Luke Ryan, Jonny Meehan. Management: Con Hayes, Niall Duggan, Conor O’Malley, Maurice Gleeson.

Galbally will play in Division 10. They are in Group C with Lacken (Cavan), Sean MacCumhaills (Donegal) and Shercock (Cavan).

GALBALLY PANEL: James O’Sullivan, Tom Carew, Owen O’Sullivan, Ben Ryan, Ciaran Beston, Paddy Kennedy, Jack O’Keeffe, Eoin McGrath, Cathal O’Mahony, John English, Josh Ryan, Conor Fitzgerald, Niall O’Dwyer, Paddy Cleary, Connor Finn, David O’Mullane, Darragh McCarthy, Shane McCarthy, Joseph Kearns, Dylan Moriarty, Bailey Ryan. Management: PJ O’Sullivan, Liam O’Dwyer, Kevin O’Keeffe, Gary McCarthy.

In Ladies Football, Fr Casey play in Division Three.

The Abbeyfeale girls are in Group A and play against Arva Killeshandra (Cavan), Clann na Gael (Roscommon) and Mullahoran (Cavan).

FR CASEYS PANEL: Shona Tierney, Chloe Brosnahan, Arlene Brosnan, Hayley Collins, Leah Donovan, Maeve Finnerty, Hazel Fitzgerald, Rachel Flannery, Katie Houlihan, Clodagh Lane, Muirne Lane, Lorna Larkin, Alanna McGrath, Caoimhe McGrath, Sarah O’Brien, Alicia O’Connor, Kiera O’Riordan, Megan O’Rourke, Jada Quirke, Michelle Quirke, Lillie Reynolds, Erin Riordan, Cliodhna Ryan, Caoimhe Scannell, Ava Horgan, Rachel Murphy, Kaylin O'Connor, Lauren O'Connor, Caoimhe Riordan, Kara Scannell. Management: Tom Fitzgerald, Mike Finnerty, Mike O’Brien, Yvonne Scannell.