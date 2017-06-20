Strong Limerick U-21 hurling team selected for Tipperary test

THE Limerick U-21 hurling team has been named for Thursday’s Munster Championship tie with Tipperary.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the quarter final tie, which has a 7.30 start and will be televised live on TG4.

The team, captained by Tom Morrissey, includes seven players that saw action in the Munster SHC loss to Clare almost three weeks ago – Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Sean Finn, Peter Casey, Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash and Aaron Gillane.

Seven of this U-21 team remain from the line-up that lost 2-12 to 1-13 to Tipperary U-21s last season. In that Thurles defeat, Cian Lynch was centre back but is now centre forward, Colin Ryan was wing back but now midfield and Ronan Lynch was the 2016 wing forward but now wing back.

The Limerick U-21s are managed by Pat Donnelly (South Liberties) with selectors Mike Kiely (Ballybrown), Brian Foley (Adare) and Maurice O’Brien (Garryspillane).

Pat Donnelly was manager of the Limerick minor team that lost to Tipperary in the All Ireland MHC final last September in Croke Park. Two of that team, Kyle Hayes and Josh Adams, are selected in the half back line.

None of last Sunday’s Munster U-25 winning team make the U-21 starting 15, but seven of the eight substitutes come from winning set-up.

Limerick are working with an extended 39-man panel, 14 of which hold Munster and All Ireland U-21 medals from the 2015 season.

A Limerick victory over Tipperary on Thursday would book a July 12 semi final with Clare in the Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK: Eoghan McNamara (Doon); Sean Finn (Bruff), Daragh Fanning (Pallasgreen), Dan Joy (Kilmallock); Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Adams (Ballybrown); Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Barry Murphy (Doon). Subs: Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown), Conor McSweeney (South Liberties), Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh). Extended panel: Jack Cagney (Granagh-Ballingarry), Darragh Carroll (Newport), Darragh Cotter (Castletown-Ballyagran), Kyle Dillon (Bruff), Luke Doran (Ballybrown), Sean Hogan (Adare), Finn Hourigan (Murroe-Boher), Mikey Mackey (Adare), Cian Magner Flynn (Killeedy), Cian O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), Conor O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Jack O’Grady (Knockainey), Willie O’Meara (Askeaton), Brian Ryan (South Liberties), Eoin Ryan (Adare).