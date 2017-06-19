Pat Donnelly delighted with progress of 'development squad' after Munster U-25 title win

LIMERICK’S Munster U-25 hurling win is a sign of the strength in depth of the talent within the county, according to winning manager Pat Donnelly.

Although an U-25 competition, Limerick used only U-21 players and in Sunday’s final win, mostly the younger members of the U-21 panel due to Thursday’s U-21 championship tie with Tipperary.

”We are delighted and this is a step on the road of what we are trying to achieve - this is a development squad and what we said at the start of the year was that we would get as many fellas as feasible into the squad and promised them all game time knowing this competition was coming,” explained Donnelly.

“Four started the last day so we had 11 changes and we are looking towards Thursday night with the rest of the lads,” he said referencing the U-25 semi final win over Clare.

”They were out to prove a point today and to put their hand up for a place in the U-21 squad on Thursday night and they showed that – the character was fantastic,” he said.

Limerick scored four goals in the semi final win and again in Sunday’s final win.

“We know we have good forwards just to get the ball into them as quick as we can and it has worked in the last two matches.”

Limerick trailed 0-13 to 2-6 at half time but management weren’t overly concerned.

”We were delighted to be in the game because we knew we had the work done – we knew we had the fitness and were happy to be in the game at half time. We didn’t know what Waterford were going to bring or who or if they were over-21 so we said if we were in the game at half time we would have a great chance."