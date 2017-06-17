Six Munster starters for Ireland U-20s at World Cup

NINE Munster players, included six starters, have been included in Peter Malone’s Ireland U-20s squad to face Georgia in their 9th-10th-placed play-off game at the World Rugby U-20 Championship tomorrow morning, 10am Irish time.

In the backs, Young Munster’s Alan Tynan starts at full-back with his clubmate Calvin Nash on the left wing. Garryowen’s David McCarthy has been named at inside centre, with Shannon’s Jack Stafford selected at scrum-half.

There are also two Munster players included in the pack, second row Fineen Wycherley, of Young Munster, as well as Shannon’s John Foley who starts at flanker.

Ireland U-20 head coach Peter Malone said: Malone said; "It's been a tough tournament for us with injuries taking its toll, but the players have all rallied together and it was a good result last time out against Samoa, so we'll look to carry the positives from that game into the match tomorrow.

“The Georgians are going to be big and powerful, so the players know that they're going to have to front up and be ready for that battle.

There's set to be a good crowd at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium tomorrow, and Georgian fans are a passionate bunch, so it should make for a great atmosphere and hopefully a great match.”

Sunday morning’s play-off will be televised live on eir Sport.

IRELAND U-20s v Georgia:

15. Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster)

14. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

13. Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster)

12. David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster)

11. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)

10. Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster)

9. Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster)

3. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster)

5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster)

6. John Foley (Shannon/Munster)

7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster) (capt)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster)

17. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster)

18. Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/Leinster)

19. Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)

23. Mark Keane (Instonians/Ulster)