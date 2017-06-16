New-look Limerick team for Sunday's Munster U-25 hurling final in Thurles

LIMERICK have unveiled a new-look team for Sunday’s Munster U-25 Hurling Competition Final.

Limerick play Waterford in the inaugural provincial final in Semple Stadium in Thurles at 2.00 in the curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC semi final between Cork and Waterford.

Limerick beat Clare to reach the final of his new competition, while Waterford received a bye to the decider as Cork and Tipperary didn’t enter.

The Limerick U-25 team is under the management of the Limerick U-21 hurling management and only U-21 players have been considered for the U-25 team.

But as Limerick play Tipperary in the Munster U-21 Hurling Championship next Thursday evening, a large number of players have been rested for this U-25 final on Sunday.

Just five players remain in the starting team from the 4-18 to 0-16 win over Clare – Josh Adams, Seamus Flanagan, Kyle Dillon, Oisin O’Reilly and Paudie Ahern.

Sunday’s U-25 team includes four from the minor side that contested last September’s All Ireland MHC Final in Croke Park – Adams, Carroll, Ryan and Boylan, with another four of that panel among the substitutes.

Monaleen’s Andrew La Touche Cosgrave is the only member of the team to have Limerick senior experience – he played in the Allianz Hurling League but didn’t make the championship panel.

Nine members of John Kiely’s senior panel are eligible for the U-21 grade and none are included for this U-25 final, with all primed for action in the Gaelic Grounds next Thursday against Tipperary in the U-21 quarter final.

Ballybrown’s Cian Hedderman will captain Limerick in Sunday’s U-25 final. Limerick are managed by Pat Donnelly (manager) and coach-selectors Mikey Kiely, Brian Foley and Maurice O’Brien.

LIMERICK: Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown); Sean Hogan (Adare), Darragh Cotter (Castletown-Ballyagran), Luke Doran (Ballybrown); Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Josh Adams (Ballybrown), Cian O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls); Jack Cagney (Granagh-Ballingarry), Darragh Carroll (Newport); Brian Ryan (South Liberties), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh); Kyle Dillon (Bruff), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy). Subs: Eoghan McNamara (Doon), Willie O’Meara (Askeaton), Jack O’Grady (Knockainey), Conor O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian Magner Flynn (Killeedy), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Mikey Mackey (Adare), Finn Hourigan (Murroe-Boher), Eoin Ryan (Adare).