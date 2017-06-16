Limerick Desmond score dramatic Plate final win at Kennedy Cup

THE Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League celebrated a dramatic Plate final win at the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL on Friday after edging past the North Dublin Schoolboy League (NDSL) in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

The sides had finished level, 1-1, at the end of extra time, before the West Limerick side claimed the Trophy 6-5 after a tension-filled sudden death, penalty shoot-out.

Desmond’s goalkeeper Ethan Hurley, of Newcastlewest AFC was the Desmond hero on the double as his side claimed an impressive 5th place finish in the 32-team U-14 interleague competition.

The West Limerick side looked all set to taste defeat in the final after Andy Margine put the Dubliners in front 10 minutes into the second half.

The Desmond League continued to trail as the clock ticked into added time. However, from a free kick just inside his own half, netminder Hurley scored a terrific equaliser as the ball flew into the net past despondent NDSL defenders and goalkeepers.

The full-time whistle sounded immediately after the tip-off.

Neither side managed to score in extra-time and it was netminder Hurley who again came up trumps for a gallant Desmond side when producing the vital penalty save as the shoot-out went to sudden death.

Scorers of Desmond League supporters, in a bumper attendance, ran onto the pitch to acclaim the tenacious side which had topped Group 1 to reach the last eight of the Cup earlier in the week.

The ultra-consistent Desmond League have reached at least the quarter-finals of the 41-year-old Kennedy Cup for the past three seasons.

LIMERICK DESMOND KENNEDY CUP: Joey Rushe (AK Utd); Gary Sheehan (AK Utd); Conor Arthur (AK Utd); Jack O'Connor (AK Utd); Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest AFC); Oisin Enright (Newcastlewest AFC) Leon Barry (Newcastlewest AFC); Jack O'Connor (Newcastlewest AFC); Ciarain O'Sullivan (Broadford Utd); Thomas Curran (Broadford Utd); Rob Szebeni (Broadford Utd); Kenny Lynch (Broadford Utd); Niall O'Connor (Shannonside); Jake Power (Shannonside); David O'Shaughnessy (Askeaton); Oran Kelly (Pallaskenry); Sean Ryan (Kilcoleman); Mike Molloy (Ballingarry); Jack Molloy (Ballingarry); Zach Behan (GB Rovers). Management: Manager: John Fennessy (Shannonside); Coaches: Ed Gallagher (Ballysteen); Ray Lynch (Broadford Utd); Eunan McDaid (Shannonside); Goalkeeper Coach: Franny Walshe (AK United)