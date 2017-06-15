Drom-Broadford and Fr Caseys win in Limerick SFC

DROMCOLLOGHER-Broadford put one foot in the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this Thursday evening.

The 2016 defeated finalists were 1-18 to 3-5 winners over Adare in round three of the group stages to add to their previous win and draw.

There was also a first win for Fr Caseys – beating Rathkeale 2-11 to 0-10.

Adare actually led Drom-Broadford at half time, 2-2 to 0-7.

Drom-Broadford were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 16-minutes but then came two Adare goals – Mark Connolly in the 22nd minute and Stephen Keeley from a penalty in the 25th minute.

The second half was all Drom-Broadford, who ended with six points from play from Micheal Brosnan, four from play for Derry McCarthy and three from play for Kevin Noonan. The Drom-Broadford goal came six minutes into the second half from Paul Madigan to move them 1-10 to 2-3 clear.

The third Adare goal, a second superb penalty from Keeley, came two minutes from the end in Knockaderry.

Meanwhile, in Newcastle West Fr Caseys and Rathkeale were tied at 0-6 each at half time.

The sides were still level, 0-8 each, when the Abbeyfeale men found two quick-fire goals – Darren Keane finding the net in the 41st and 44th minutes.

The winners had a return of nine points from Cormac Roche, seven from frees.

The Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC continues this Friday evening, June 16, with three fixtures at 7.30 – Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in Claughaun; Oola v Ballylanders in Hospital and St Patricks v St Kierans in Clarina.

*See the print editions of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all the weekend’s Limerick SFC round 3 games.